Hands-on: Aukey PowerZeus 500 packs affordable performance [Video]

As the popularity of portable power stations grows, we’re seeing more offerings and competition from companies. The Aukey PowerZeus 500 packs a ton of features, and at just $407, it comes in at a more affordable price point than the wildly popular Jackery Explorer 500. Be sure to hit the video below and see all of the details of the Aukey PowerZeus 500.

Design

Aukey has given the PowerZeus 500 a modern design with a matte dark grey colorway and a massive 4.7-inch digital screen. On the bright screen is a battery charge indicator along with a percentage. In the middle, icons will illuminate when outputs are turned on. On the right, the display clearly shows input and output power.

Up top is a handle that will fold down against the body of the power station. Unlike the Jackery line-up, having a handle rotate flat makes packing the PowerZeus 500 easier, thanks to the flat top.

Ins and Outs

Under the display are some of the ins and outs as well as controls. Starting from the top left, we have the DC on/off button, a 2.4A USB-A out, a QC3.0 USB-A out, and the AC on/off button. The bottom row kicks things off with a 12V DC barrel plug output, another 2.4A USB-A out, a USB-C output, and the input port.

On the left side of the power station is a 12V cigarette lighter socket, while on the right are the dual AC outlets.

Putting the larger outputs on the sides keeps things nice and tidy on the front of the portable power station.

On the bottom, there are some rubber feet that help to keep the power station planted, but so does the 13.5lb weight of the unit.

Aukey PowerZeus 500: Video

What’s in the box

Also included in the box are a power adapter and power cord, car charger, and a soft case to carry all of the extra accessories.

Specs and power

The pure sine wave AC output is rated at 500W with a 1000W peak. That’s right in line with competitors like the Jackery Explorer 500. While 500W won’t be able to power everything in your house if the power goes out like a hairdryer or microwave, it should be plenty for most adventures and camping trips.

Portable power stations like these are one of my favorite accessories to have along when shooting video. It’s easy to recharge camera batteries and drones, keep laptops powered, and even run low-power lighting.

Recharging

With MPPT technology, the Aukey PowerZeus 500 is ready for solar recharging. Using a 100W panel, Aukey claims the PowerZeus 500 can recharge in full sun in about 11 hours. That will greatly depend on weather conditions as any cloud cover will drop the performance of a solar panel.

From an AC outlet or 12V cigarette lighter, the PowerZeus 500 can go from 0 to 100% battery in 8-9 hours.

Aukey PowerZeus 500: In-Use

Overall, the simple design of the PowerZeus 500 makes it super easy to use. The big bright screen is easy to read and has all of the necessary information available. I also really enjoy that it has dual AC outlets. For recharging camera gear on the go, this is a welcomed addition. I do wish it had a built-in flashlight like the Explorer 500 or the large soft light bank found on the Anker Powerhouse 400. As a large battery that’s great for adventures or power outages, I think it just makes sense to include a simple light on the power station.

9to5Toys’ Take

At the current price of just $407, the PowerZeus 500 seems like an incredible deal. In my experience, it works great, and the dual AC outlet makes it more versatile than some of the competition. The Jackery Explorer 500’s list price is $600, so even at the normal price of $460, the Aukey PowerZeus 500 is a much more affordable way to get some extra juice when away from power. The additional AC outlet makes it more versatile, and the package is easy to take with you, thanks to the thoughtful folding handle.

