This 2-in-1 brad nailer and staple gun just fell to a new all-time low of $91.50 (Save 49%)

KIMODirect (99% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering its 20V Cordless Staple Gun for $91.59 shipped. Just clip the on-page coupon and apply code 38NQS7V6 at checkout to take a massive 49% off and mark a new all-time low. Weighing in at just under six pounds, this 2-in-1 cordless tool also operates as a brad nailer. A dual-mode toggle switch headlines the notable features, allowing you to jump between contact and sequential firing in a flash. You’ll also find a built-in LED headlamp, error indicator, and depth adjustment knob rounding out the hardware. Over 1,950 customers have left it with an average of 4.5/5 stars. Hit the jump for more options.

Looking to start your latest project right away? Then why not throw in this 1,000-count box of 2-inch 18-gauge staples for under $6? It’ll take up just a minuscule fraction of your savings, and offer plenty of staples to see your newest DIY fling to fruition. At least 6,900 other DIYers have left them an average of 4.7/5 stars.

Head over to our dedicated tools guide for even more deals like these. Right now, we’re tracking some solid savings on this expansive 248-piece mechanic’s tool kit down to $64 shipped. Featuring a number of pliers, wrenches, hex tools, and much, much more, this is a great comprehensive starter kit for anyone looking to bolster their handiness, or expand on a growing collection.

More on KIMO’s 20V 2-in-1 Staple Gun:

  • KIMO designs the best cordless nail gun and makes it possible for you to access both nailing and stapling function simultaneously at a modest price. (Suitable for 18GA 3/4″ ~ 2″ brad nails, and 18GA 3/4″ ~ 1-5/8″ staples)
  • Easily alternate between sequential and contact-actuation with our cordless brad nailer’s dual-mode toggle switch, which means you can fire a single brad with each trigger squeeze or a series of them by bumping the contact element up to 90 nails/min.
  • No cords, no limits! Fully cordless design eliminates the need for air compressors, hoses or costly gas cartridges. Motor design of 18 gauge nail gun provides consistent firing power into various materials and climate conditions.

