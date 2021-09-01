Amazon will ship this expansive 248-piece mechanics tool set your way for $64 (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering the Eastvolt 248-piece Mechanics Tool Set for $63.95 shipped. That’s 20% off the typical rate and comes within $4 of the lowest price we have tracked. Snatching up this expansive kit adds 248 pieces of helpful gear to your garage or workshop, helping prepare you to tackle a wide variety of projects going forward. You’ll garner SAE and metric combination wrenches, pliers, hex keys, and the list goes on. Everything fits nicely inside an included case that’s touted as great for keeping your tools safe. This makes it a cinch to not only keep your space tidy, but also reduces the time you’ll spend hunting for whatever tool you need next. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Step down to DEWALT’s 84-piece Mechanics Tool Set to cut spending by $15. That’s right, you can score it for $49 and still nicely outfit your workshop. Like the deal above, everything is well-organized in a hard-shell case. With roughly 8,000 Amazon reviews in tow, this kit boasts a 4.8/5 star rating.

Eastvolt 248-piece Mechanics Tool Set features:

Chrome vanadium forged, strong, durable and anti-corrosion protective.

This mechanics tool set includes the most useful and essential tools for basic household and auto repairs.

Contains mixed sizes of SAE and metric combination wrenches, a complete range of 1/4, 3/8″, 1/2″ metric and sae sized sockets and 1/2″ & 3/8″ driver ratchets, adjustable wrench, pump plier, long nose plier etc. variety of 1/4-inch screwdriver bits: Phillips, slotted, square, star and pozi.

