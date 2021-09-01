Adobe Photoshop + Premiere Elements 2021 for Mac/PC falls to 2021 low at $75

Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, Newegg is offering Adobe Photoshop Elements + Premiere Elements 2021 for $74.99 shipped with the code 93XRW34 at checkout. For comparison, you’d normally pay $150 for this bundle, right now it goes for $90 at Amazon, and today’s deal comes within $5 of the all-time low that we tracked back in December, marking the best 2021 deal we’ve seen. You’ll find both Photoshop and Premiere Elements here, which deliver the ability to edit pictures and video at the same time. The versions offered here are a bit more trimmed back in features than the full-blown alternatives, but that’s to be expected with the cost savings you’ll enjoy. This is a great way to start learning to edit photos and videos if that’s something you’re interested in doing. Rated 3.9/5 stars and you can learn more in our previous coverage.

Do you need both dedicated photo editing and manipulation programs? That’s how my workflow is set up, which is why I choose to use the Creative Cloud Photography Plan. It’s available at Amazon for $10 per month on auto-renew, with no contractual term required. That means you can cancel this any time and you’re not locked into a 1-year commitment. These are the full versions of both Photoshop and Lightroom, but access is limited to only when you’re subscribed, while today’s lead deal is a permanent license to the software.

If you need a computer to run Photoshop and Premiere on, check out Apple’s latest 13-inch M1 MacBook Air. While sporting a fanless design, this computer has more than enough power to chew through most photo and video editing tasks. It’s on sale at up to $149 off right now, so be sure to check out Blair’s coverage to learn more.

Adobe Photoshop and Premiere Elements 2021 features:

Photo & Video Editing Software

Intelligent editing allows you to easily edit, create, organize, and share your photos and videos.

Create & Share

