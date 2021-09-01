Save up to 44% on official Samsung Qi stands, 2-in-1 charging pads, and more from $28

-
Save 44% From $28

Amazon is currently discounting the official Samsung Convertible 9W Qi Wireless Charging Stand to $39.99 shipped. Delivering 20% in savings alongside a match of the all-time low, this is still one of the first discounts we’ve seen across the board. With a 2-in-1 design, this wireless charger from Samsung can convert between a tradtional flat Qi pad into an upright model with a built-in folding kickstand. It can dish out 9W of power to everything from the latest Samsung handsets to earbuds and more, which certainly plays into the versatility of the folding design. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can head below for more.

Also on sale at Amazon, the new Samsung Wireless Charger Duo is seeing a discount down to $49.99. Typically fetching $60, this is another all-time low with $10 in savings attached. Delivering a way to refuel your smartphone alongside a Galaxy Watch, this 2-in-1 charger streamlines your nightstand with the same 9W main Qi pad as found above, but with a dedicated slot next to it to rest your wearable. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

And last up, you’ll also find a new all-time low on the Samsung 45W USB-C Super Fast Charging Wall Charger at $28.10 from Amazon. Down from $50, this 44% discount is the best to date and delivers a more traditional way to refuel your Samsung handset should the Qi wireless offerings above not do it for you. It can dish out 45W of power to a connected device with its compact form-factor, and an included USB-C cable completes the package. This one carries a 4.7/5 star rating.

Samsung Convertible 9W Qi Charging Stand features:

Two charging coils inside allow you to comfortably keep your eyes on the screen without changing the orientation. Place it in landscape to finish your TV show or, if you’re in the middle of a video call, you can keep your phone upright. Get back to your work or playtime quickly with the Fast Wireless Charging capability. Harnessing a maximum of 9W of power, it helps ensure you don’t have to wait too long to get back to 100% battery.

