KEEN Labor Day Sale updates your hiking shoes with 20% off styles from $40 shipped

-
FashionKEEN
20% off from $40

KEEN Labor Day event takes 20% off select styles of hiking sandals, sneakers, and boots. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. A standout from this sale is the men’s Zerraport Trail Shoes that are currently marked down to $60 and originally sold for $120. These shoes were made for hiking with lightweight material and a rubber outsole that helps to promote traction. They were also made for water with a quick-drying fabric to help you stay comfortable even when wet. The ankle straps adjust for a perfect fit as well. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from KEEN and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

