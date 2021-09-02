Save up to $150 on Matebo HPT 18V multi-tool combo kits and upgrade your DIY abilities

Lowe’s is offering the Matebo HPT 5-tool 18V Brushless Combo Kit for $349 shipped. Normally around $499 or so at other retailers, today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve tracked for this specific kit. If you’re just getting started with DIY work, Matebo’s gear could be the best beginners set you can pick up right now. If you’ve not heard of Matebo before, don’t worry. The HPT at the end of the name stands for Hitachi Power Tools, which is a well-known brand in the DIY space. Today’s deal delivers a hammer drill, impact driver, reciprocating saw, circular saw, and worklight. Alongside that are two MultiVolt 18V/36V batteries and a charger, alongside a carrying bag. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below for more.

Don’t forget We’re also tracking Matebo HPT’s 4-tool 18V Brushless Combo Kit for $199 shipped. This is a $100 discount from its normal going rate and is also the best that we’ve tracked all-time. This is a very beginner-friendly kit that includes an impact driver, drill, reciprocating saw, and oscillating tool. You’ll lose out on the circular saw most notably here, and it also only includes two 1.5Ah batteries and they’re not MultiVolt. However, if you’re on a tighter budget, this is a fantastic way to get started with DIY projects. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Don’t forget that Home Depot is ending the summer with up to $100 off RYOBI ONE+ tool combo kits. There’s quite a few discounts available here so you’ll want to check out Blair’s roundup for more information.

The KC18DBFL2QD is a 5-Piece MultiVolt combo kit that is ideal for a wide variety of cutting, drilling, and fastening applications. This kit includes an 18V hammer drill (DV18DBFL2), an 18V triple hammer impact driver (WH18DBDL2), an 18V reciprocating saw (CR18DBL), a 36V circular saw (C3607DA), and an 18V work light (U18DJL). Included alongside the tools are two lithium ion MultiVolt 2.5Ah/18V 5.0Ah/36V batteries (371751M) for excellent power and run time, while providing fade-free power and protection from over-charge, over-discharge, and over-load.

