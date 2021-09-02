Home Depot ends the summer with up to $100 off RYOBI ONE+ tool combo kits

Through the end of today, Home Depot is taking up to $100 off a selection of RYOBI tool starter kit bundles. With free shipping across the board, you can also take advantage of in-store pickup at no additional cost on most items, as well. Ranging from entry-level drill and driver packages for tackling more routine maintenance around the house to bundles with angle grinders, saws, and more, you’ll be able to score some last-minute summer savings. Whether your tool kit just can’t handle another year of home improvement or you have a few projects to get done before fall, these combo kits all come backed by 4+ star ratings for added assurance. Head below for all of our top picks.

RYOBI discounts at Home Depot today:

First up, go check out all of the discounts in Home Depot’s Labor Day sale before all of the savings end next week. But then it’s on to our tools guide for all of the other best markdowns for outfitting your DIY setup.

RYOBI ONE+ Combo Kit features:

RYOBI introduces the 18V ONE+ HP Brushless Cordless 3-Tool Combo Kit with Hammer Drill, Impact Driver, Angle Grinder, Batteries, Charger, and Bag. The 1/2 in. Hammer Drill features a brushless motor delivering up to 29% faster drilling in Hammer Mode, saving time per drilling application. Its 0 – 31,000 BPMs and up to 750 in./lbs. of torque maximizes power to drill through wood, metal, concrete, brick, and block. The 4-Mode 1/4 in. Impact Driver features a brushless motor delivering up to 25% faster driving. With a powerful 2,200 in./lbs. of torque and 4,000 IPM, it saves time and energy on the job. The 18V ONE+ HP Brushless 4-1/2 in. Angle Grinder/Cut-Off

