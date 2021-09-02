Home Depot ends the summer with up to $100 off RYOBI ONE+ tool combo kits

-
Home DepotDIY and Outdoor ToolsRyobi
Today only $100 off

Through the end of today, Home Depot is taking up to $100 off a selection of RYOBI tool starter kit bundles. With free shipping across the board, you can also take advantage of in-store pickup at no additional cost on most items, as well. Ranging from entry-level drill and driver packages for tackling more routine maintenance around the house to bundles with angle grinders, saws, and more, you’ll be able to score some last-minute summer savings. Whether your tool kit just can’t handle another year of home improvement or you have a few projects to get done before fall, these combo kits all come backed by 4+ star ratings for added assurance. Head below for all of our top picks.

RYOBI discounts at Home Depot today:

First up, go check out all of the discounts in Home Depot’s Labor Day sale before all of the savings end next week. But then it’s on to our tools guide for all of the other best markdowns for outfitting your DIY setup.

RYOBI ONE+ Combo Kit features:

RYOBI introduces the 18V ONE+ HP Brushless Cordless 3-Tool Combo Kit with Hammer Drill, Impact Driver, Angle Grinder, Batteries, Charger, and Bag. The 1/2 in. Hammer Drill features a brushless motor delivering up to 29% faster drilling in Hammer Mode, saving time per drilling application. Its 0 – 31,000 BPMs and up to 750 in./lbs. of torque maximizes power to drill through wood, metal, concrete, brick, and block. The 4-Mode 1/4 in. Impact Driver features a brushless motor delivering up to 25% faster driving. With a powerful 2,200 in./lbs. of torque and 4,000 IPM, it saves time and energy on the job. The 18V ONE+ HP Brushless 4-1/2 in. Angle Grinder/Cut-Off

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Depot

DIY and Outdoor Tools

Ryobi

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

This 2-in-1 brad nailer and staple gun just fell to a n...
Kershaw’s Comeback Folding Pocket Knife offers a ...
Makita’s 40-piece Impact-X Bit Set falls to $15 P...
Amazon’s 15-in-1 Multi-Tool Pocket Knife within c...
Home Depot discounts RYOBI, RIDGID, and Milwaukee tools...
Kershaw’s #1 best-seller Brawler folding pocket k...
Tackle projects even faster with this highly-rated magn...
PAXCESS’ 20V cordless string trimmer ditches gas ...
Show More Comments

Related

Save now

Home Depot discounts RYOBI, RIDGID, and Milwaukee tools by as much as $570

Up to $570 off Learn More
Holiday savings

Home Depot’s Labor Day sale discounts electric mowers, grills, tools, and much more

Shop now Learn More
Save now

Home Depot takes up to $200 off Milwaukee combo kits, standalone tools, and more

$200 off Learn More
Save now

Apple AirPods Max drop to the second-best prices yet from $450 (Save $100)

$100 off Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Swords of Ditto, GRIS, Reigns, SpongeBob, Minit, more

FREE+ Learn More
Save $100

Lenovo’s 11-inch Chromebook 3 sees $100 discount to new low at $119

$119 Learn More
Save now

Apple’s latest TV show sale has complete box sets + first seasons at $10 or less

$10 or less Learn More
Reg. $60

Today’s best game deals: Resident Evil Village $45, No More Heroes 3 $50, more

$45 Learn More