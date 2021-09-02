Look as good as you feel with this Philips Norelco beard trimmer down to just $18 (40% off)

Amazon is offering the Philips Norelco Beard and Stubble Trimmer 3000 for $18.18 Prime shipped. Normally going for about $30, that shaves off a massive 40%, falling less than $.50 from the Amazon all-time low. This cordless trimmer features 10 built-in length settings, so there’s no need to fuss with finding the right accessory for your facial hair. It touts a skin-friendly dual-cut blade to trim your beard and stubble cleaner and quicker with up to 90-minutes of battery per charge. And for easy cleanup at the end, the shaver head is detachable and washes out in a flash. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 2,300 customers. Head below for more options.

Want to keep the beard you have feeling and looking luscious? Then it might be worth putting some of today’s savings towards this highly-rated Shea Moisture beard oil for $9. It uses marcula oil and shea butter to deeply moisturize your beard, so it says healthy and soft rather than scratchy. I’ve used a number of Shea Moisture conditioners on my hair for years now, and have always been pleased witht he results. And at leats 700 other customers agree, leaving it with an average of 4.6/5 stars.

Did you see the deal we just tracked on the Series 5 Apple Watch GPS + Cellular? It’s currently down to the second-best price we’ve ever tracked at $290 off, so if you’ve been wanting to look your best and add some extra fitness funcitonality to your wrist, this is a great opportunity to do it.

More on the Philips Norelco Beard and Stubble Trimmer:

10 adjustable length settings lock in 3/64″ (1mm) increments

Lithium Ion battery, for up to 90 minutes of cordless use

Lift&Trim comb captures more low-lying hairs with every pass

Skin-friendly blades for a smooth and comfortable trim

Detachable head for easy cleaning.Automatic voltage:100-240 V

