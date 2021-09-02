Apple Watch Series 5 with GPS + Cellular falls to 2nd-lowest price ever at $290 off

Amazon is now offering the Apple Watch Series 5 40mm GPS + Cellular in Stainless Steel and 44mm Stone Sport Band for $459 shipped. That saves you an impressive $290 from the usual price, marking the second-best deal we’ve tracked all-time, followed only by a rare $360 discount we tracked just a few months ago. Sporting much of the notable features from Apple’s latest Series 6 models, this previous-generation Apple Watch comes complete with an always-on display, ECG monitoring, a heart rate sensor, and more. That’s alongside Fitness+ integration with GPS support, and for anyone working some laps in while the warm weather lasts, you’ll also find a swimproof design here. Find out more in our hands-on review, then hit the jump to keep reading.

If the elegant stainless steel band isn’t quite to your liking, you can find even more options in our Apple Watch band roundup from $5. There, you’ll find all of our favorite options to help bolster your personal style and save you some cash over the official Apple bands. And for even more ways to enjoy your new wearable, be sure to hit up our Apple guide on your way out.

Speaking of which, we did just track some solid $140 savings on the new Apple Watch Series 6 PRODUCT(RED) edition this morning. Sporting Apple’s new U1 chip, this flagship smart watch has tons to offer in terms of fitness capabilities, smart notifications, and more.

Apple Watch Series 5 features:

You no longer need to raise your wrist or touch the screen to see the time or other information on your watch face, because the display never sleeps. All you need to do is glance to find the time or your workout metrics right there where you want them. With the ECG app, Apple Watch Series 5 is capable of generating an ECG similar to a single-lead electrocardiogram.

