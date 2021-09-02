Under Armour Labor Day Sale takes up to 40% off + extra 25% off your purchase

The Under Armour Labor Day Sale Event is live with up to 40% off hundreds of styles and an extra 25% off with promo code LDW25 at checkout. Under Armour Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A standout from this sale is the Rival Fleece Joggers that’s currently marked down to $22 and originally sold for $55. These joggers are available in seven color options and look nice with t-shirts, pullovers, jackets, sweaters, and more. The fleece material adds warmth and they’re lightweight for added comfort. It also features three pockets to store essentials and rated 4.8/5 stars from Under Armour customers. Find more deals below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- HOVR Phantom 2 Running Shoes $85 (Orig. $150)
- Rival Fleece Hoodie $26 (Orig. $35)
- Rival Fleece Joggers $22 (Orig. $55)
- Freedom Tech 2.0 1/2-Zip Pullover $17 (Orig. $40)
- Greatest Tee Ever $42 (Orig. $80)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Tech Twist V-Neck T-Shirt $13 (Orig. $25)
- Play Up Shorts 3.0 $11 (Orig. $25)
- HOVR Sonic 4 Running Shoes $53 (Orig. $110)
- Hustle 5.0 Backpack $31 (Orig. $55)
- UA Infinity Mid Sports Bra $17 (Orig. $40)
- …and even more deals…
Finally, be sure to check out the Merrell Labor Day Sale that’s offering 20% off its best-sellers and free delivery.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!