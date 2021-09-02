Under Armour Labor Day Sale takes up to 40% off + extra 25% off your purchase

40% off + 25% off

The Under Armour Labor Day Sale Event is live with up to 40% off hundreds of styles and an extra 25% off with promo code LDW25 at checkout. Under Armour Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A standout from this sale is the Rival Fleece Joggers that’s currently marked down to $22 and originally sold for $55. These joggers are available in seven color options and look nice with t-shirts, pullovers, jackets, sweaters, and more. The fleece material adds warmth and they’re lightweight for added comfort. It also features three pockets to store essentials and rated 4.8/5 stars from Under Armour customers. Find more deals below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Merrell Labor Day Sale that’s offering 20% off its best-sellers and free delivery.

