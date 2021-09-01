Merrell Labor Day Sale takes 20% off best-sellers: Hiking boots, sneakers, more

-
FashionMerrell
20% off from $30

The Merrell Labor Day Event takes 20% off best-sellers. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $49 or more. Update your hiking shoes with the Cloud Moc Knit Shoes for men that are currently marked down to $72. For comparison, these shoes were originally priced at $90. This style is available in several color options and the slip-on design adds convienience. They’re also cushioned and made to feel like you’re on a cloud. The mesh material adds breathability and they’re lightweight, which is great for traveling as well. Be sure to head below to find even more deals from Merrell.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

You will also want to check out Eddie Bauer’s Labor Day Event offering 40% off your purchase and an extra 50% off clearance styles.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Merrell

About the Author

Eddie Bauer’s Labor Day Event takes 40% off your ...
Carter’s Labor Day Event offers 50% off storewide...
Macy’s Labor Day Event takes up to 60% off + extr...
Levi’s Hello Fall Sale takes 40% off sitewide for...
Timex x Coca-Cola collection makes time for peace, love...
Eastbay takes 20% off Nike, adidas, Under Armour, more ...
Huk Fishing Apparel from $15 during its End of Summer E...
PacSun Labor Day Sale cuts up to 50% off sitewide: adid...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $6

Amazon First Reads September eBook freebies (Reg. $6)

FREE Learn More
Reg. $20+

September PlayStation Plus free games: Overcooked, Hitman 2, and Predator

FREE Learn More
50% off

Spigen’s Google Nest Audio stand thwarts speaker vibration at just $5 (Save 50%)

$5 Learn More
Second best

Amazon’s latest Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote nears all-time low at $25 (Reg. $40)

$25 Learn More
45% off

Stanley unbreakable food jars, water bottles, camping gear, more from $13.50 (Up to 45% off)

$13.50+ Learn More

9to5Toys Daily: September 1, 2021 – iPhone 12 mini $300 off, AirTag Leather Loop $35, more

2021 low

Adobe Photoshop + Premiere Elements 2021 for Mac/PC falls to 2021 low at $75

$75 Learn More
35% off

Wise Owl fall outdoor Gold Box from $8: Hammocks, accessories, more up to 35% off

$8 Learn More