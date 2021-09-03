Best Buy’s annual Labor Day sale discounts Apple gear, Chromebooks, 4K TVs, more

Labor Day weekend has arrived, and so too has the latest Best Buy sale. Now live through Monday, you’ll find one of the biggest selections of deals this year on everything from Apple releases, 4K TVs, smart home accessories, electric vehicles, and more. You’ll enjoy free shipping on just about everything as well as in-store pickup on the lot, too. Head below for all of our top picks before time rounds out on the Best Buy Labor Day sale.

Amongst all of the Labor Day discounts, our top pick delivers the Apple Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro to $199. This popular deal has returned one last time to close out the summer and is now matching the second-best price to date with $150 in savings attached. Delivering a unique floating hinge design to your iPad Pro, Apple’s Magic Keyboard levels up the typing experience with backlit keys alongside a built-in trackpad.

Magnetically connecting to the back of your device, it uses the Smart Connector while also bringing an additional USB-C port into the mix for supplying power to your device. On top of working with previous-generation iPad Pros, this will also work with the latest M1 device, as well. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Best Buy Labor Day sale highlights:

While our top picks above are just a few of the highlights from the Best Buy Labor Day sale, you’ll want to check out everything else right here. Just keep in mind that the offers will only be live through the end of the weekend, so better act fast!

Apple Magic Keyboard features:

The all-new Magic Keyboard is an amazing companion for iPad Pro. It features the best typing experience ever on iPad, a trackpad that opens up new ways to work with iPadOS, a USB-C port for charging, backlit keys, and front and back protection. With a new floating cantilever design, iPad Pro attaches magnetically and allows you to smoothly adjust to the perfect viewing angle for you.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!