Get this top-rated backup generator with a solar panel today for $1,399 (Reg. $1,897)

Many of us carry small power banks for charging our phones and other gadgets. The HomePower ONE is basically the same idea, scaled up to provide seven days of power on a single charge. You can get it today with a 200W solar panel for just $1,399 (Reg. $1,897) at 9to5Toys Specials. 

With air conditioners running at full blast this summer, power cuts are becoming increasingly common. Meanwhile, hurricane season is just starting in many parts of the country. If you want to make sure you stay connected, even when the weather turns crazy, the Generark Solar Generator is a smart investment.

This pack includes the HomePower ONE backup power station and the SolarPower ONE portable solar panel. Rated at 4.5 stars on Amazon, they provide a reliable source of power that you can take anywhere.

Offering an impressive 1,002Wh capacity, the HomePower ONE holds enough juice to keep all your devices running for days. It also has three regular outlets, rated at 1,000W or 2,000W for surge power at 110V.

Along with the power outlets, this portable battery has dual USB-C outputs with PD 18W, a regular USB-A port, one USB-A port with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, and a car outlet rated at 12V/10A.

To keep your battery topped up, this deal includes the SolarPower One panel with monocrystalline solar cells. It’s super lightweight, and very efficient.

You can get the whole set today for just $1,399, saving almost $500 on the full retail price.

