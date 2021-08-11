Get the Apple MagSafe Duo charger today for only $120 (Reg. $149)

Apple
Reg. $149 $120

If you own more than one Apple device, you might find yourself carrying around multiple chargers. The Apple MagSafe Duo Charger offers a neat solution, with space for one iPhone and your Apple Watch or AirPods. You can get it today for only $119.99 (Reg. $149) at 9to5Toys Specials. 

The whole point of wireless charging is to wave goodbye to cable tangles. But if your nightstand is covered in individual charging pads, you will probably have more clutter than ever.

Enter the MagSafe Duo Charger. This official accessory combines functionality and style, as you would expect from any Apple product. Weighing just over 10 ounces, it’s small enough to take anywhere and powerful enough to charge your devices at top speed.

Rated at 4.6 stars, this Amazon’s Choice charger adapts automatically to your devices. It works perfectly with the iPhone 12, with a peak power delivery of 14 watts. 

The MagSafe Duo Charger is also compatible with previous models back to the iPhone 8, plus AirPods or AirPods Pro, and every generation of the Apple Watch.

You can power the charger from any USB-C output that offers 20 watts or more. It folds flat for travel, and it measures just 7 x 3 inches when in use. It’s also perfect for charging at home, on your desk or nightstand.

Order today for only $119.99 to get this useful Apple upgrade, saving 20% off the usual retail price.

