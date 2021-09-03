Hue Lightstrip Starter Kit includes an 80-inch RGB LED strip and Hub at Amazon low of $95

-
AmazonSmart HomePhilips Hue
Amazon low $95
Philips Hue deals

Amazon is offering the Philips Hue Lightstrip Starter Kit for $95 shipped. Down from $110, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon for this model. If you’ve been waiting to dip your feet into the world of Hue, this is a great way to get started. You’ll get the 80-inch RGB LED light strip here that can be used with both Bluetooth or the included Hue Hub for a versatile setup. That delivers HomeKit, Assistant, and Alexa compatibility, making this strip tie into any smart home ecosystem. Thanks to the included Hue Hub here, you’ll also be able to pick up other lighting accessories from the brand in the future to further expand your setup. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more.

While not HomeKit-compatible, Wyze Bulb Color is a great alternative for those on a tighter budget. You can pick up two for $27 at Amazon, which makes the bulbs just $13.50 each. Featuring integrations with both Alexa and Assistant, you’ll still be able to use this bulb with Amazon’s entire Echo device lineup. Ready to learn more? Take a deeper dive in our hands-on review.

Bring Apple’s HomePod mini into the mix while it’s on sale for $75 right now. That’s a rare 24% discount from its normal going rate and you’ll find that Siri is in tow as well as a remote HomeKit Hub, Apple Music playback, and even Thread compatibility. Sound interesting? Check out Blair’s deal coverage for more.

More on the Philips Hue Lightstrip Starter Kit:

  • SYNC with PC: With the Hue Hub, you are now able to sync your Hue lightstrip to your PC. Simply set up the bridge, download the Hue Sync Software on your PC, and create an entertainment area.
  • STREAMLINE MUSIC TO YOUR LIGHTS: Using your PC, you are now able to wirelessly sync your lights to music without a Sync Box. Simply setup the lights anywhere you’d like, download the Hue Sync Software, and connect to your Hub. If you’d like to sync with your TV, Sync Box is required.
  • HASSLE-FREE CONNECTIVITY: These smart lightstrips are bluetooth-enabled and simple to connect. Control up to 50 smart lights on 1 Hue Hub without clogging up your Wi-Fi network.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

Philips Hue

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Amazon Razer sale: Huntsman Mini 60%, Kiyo webcam, Blad...
Bring home a Dash Deluxe Masticating Juicer for the fal...
Save 50% on ESR MagSafe car mounts and 2-in-1 desk char...
Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN MFi USB-C Lightning Cabl...
Razer Kishi Android Controller improves the Game Pass a...
Today’s best game deals: Ratchet & Clank Rif...
Refresh your kitchen with up to 30% off copper cookware...
LectroFan’s Micro2 sleep machine doubles as a Blu...
Show More Comments

Related

Amazon low

Sengled’s ultra-bright 1,500-lumen smart bulb hits Amazon low at $14.50 (Reg. $25)

$14.50 Learn More
Rare savings

Philips Hue mix and match end of summer sale has rare 15% off lamps, lightstrips, more

15% off Learn More
Up to $600 off

Amazon Razer sale: Huntsman Mini 60%, Kiyo webcam, Blade 15 Advanced up to $600 off

From $64 Learn More
Reg. $100

Bring home a Dash Deluxe Masticating Juicer for the fall, now down to $80 shipped

$80 Learn More

9to5Toys Daily: September 3, 2021 – Best Apple Labor Day weekend deals

40% off

Sperry Summer Stock Up Event takes extra up to 40% off your purchase + free shipping

from $25 Learn More
Reg. $29

Veggie noodles await with Paderno’s Slicer/Spiralizer at just $15 (Reg. up to $29)

$15 Learn More
Save 50%

Save 50% on ESR MagSafe car mounts and 2-in-1 desk chargers starting at $10

From $10 Learn More