Hue Lightstrip Starter Kit includes an 80-inch RGB LED strip and Hub at Amazon low of $95

Amazon is offering the Philips Hue Lightstrip Starter Kit for $95 shipped. Down from $110, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon for this model. If you’ve been waiting to dip your feet into the world of Hue, this is a great way to get started. You’ll get the 80-inch RGB LED light strip here that can be used with both Bluetooth or the included Hue Hub for a versatile setup. That delivers HomeKit, Assistant, and Alexa compatibility, making this strip tie into any smart home ecosystem. Thanks to the included Hue Hub here, you’ll also be able to pick up other lighting accessories from the brand in the future to further expand your setup. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more.

While not HomeKit-compatible, Wyze Bulb Color is a great alternative for those on a tighter budget. You can pick up two for $27 at Amazon, which makes the bulbs just $13.50 each. Featuring integrations with both Alexa and Assistant, you’ll still be able to use this bulb with Amazon’s entire Echo device lineup. Ready to learn more? Take a deeper dive in our hands-on review.

Bring Apple’s HomePod mini into the mix while it’s on sale for $75 right now. That’s a rare 24% discount from its normal going rate and you’ll find that Siri is in tow as well as a remote HomeKit Hub, Apple Music playback, and even Thread compatibility. Sound interesting? Check out Blair’s deal coverage for more.

More on the Philips Hue Lightstrip Starter Kit:

SYNC with PC: With the Hue Hub, you are now able to sync your Hue lightstrip to your PC. Simply set up the bridge, download the Hue Sync Software on your PC, and create an entertainment area.

STREAMLINE MUSIC TO YOUR LIGHTS: Using your PC, you are now able to wirelessly sync your lights to music without a Sync Box. Simply setup the lights anywhere you’d like, download the Hue Sync Software, and connect to your Hub. If you’d like to sync with your TV, Sync Box is required.

HASSLE-FREE CONNECTIVITY: These smart lightstrips are bluetooth-enabled and simple to connect. Control up to 50 smart lights on 1 Hue Hub without clogging up your Wi-Fi network.

