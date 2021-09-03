HomePod mini brings Thread to your Siri smart home with rare discount to $75 (Save 24%)

Sam’s Club is now offering members the Apple HomePod mini in both colors for $74.98. Shipping is free for Plus members, with a $5 fee applying otherwise. Typically fetching $99, you’re looking at one of the best discounts to date on the latest smart speaker from Apple with 24% in savings to be had. This is also $14 under our previous in-store-only mention.

Arriving with the fabric-covered design in either black or white colorways you’d expect from Apple, HomePod mini delivers its latest smart speaker experience that brings Siri, Apple Music, Thread support into your setup. There’s a touchpad at the top that not only indicates when Siri is listening, but also lets you adjust audio playback with just a tap. You’ll also find Apple’s new U1 chip that allows for quick music handoff from an iPhone 12. Get a closer look in our coverage over at 9to5Mac. Head below for more.

The only thing stopping today’s lead deal from being one of those too good to be true offers is the fact that requires a Sam’s Club membership to take advantage of. If you’re already a member at the shopping warehouse, what are you waiting for? Go grab yourself Apple’s latest iPad at the deepest discount yet! Otherwise, you can go scoop up this effectively free Sam’s Club membership which comes bundled with a $45 gift card, and then go take advantage of the featured discount.

Now that Labor Day weekend has arrived, you’ll also want to go check out the slew of other notable discounts that went live in our Apple guide to close out the work week. Most notably, Best Buy kicked off its annual sale for the occasion, and brought with it a series of eye-catching price cuts on Apple Watch, iPad Pro accessories, and more.

HomePod mini features:

Jam-packed with innovation, HomePod mini fills the entire room with rich 360-degree audio. Place multiple speakers around the house for a connected sound system. And with Siri, your favorite do-it-all intelligent assistant helps with everyday tasks and controls your smart home privately and securely.

