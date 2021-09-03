TP-Link’s new Kasa Smart Plug Ultra Mini plummets to new low at under $4 each (50% off)

Amazon is now offering a 2-pack of TP-Link’s new Kasa Smart Plug Ultra Mini for $7.74 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and apply code 5KASAPLUG at checkout. Normally going for $15, you can save a massive 50% today, marking a new all-time low at less than $4 per plug. As some of the latest from TP-Link, these smart plugs deliver total control over your home’s lights, appliances, and more with compatibility for Alexa and Assistant, as well as through the Kasa app. There, you can set timers, schedules, and group other compatible devices for even more smart home leverage. Over 11,000 customers have left these with an average of 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more options.

While these are without a doubt some of the best prices we can find on reputable smart plugs, if you don’t mind nixing the Kasa branding, these well-rated plugs ring up at just $14 for a pack of four, undercutting our lead deal by just a few cents per outlet. Compatible with both Alexa and Assistant, you can still enjoy a variety of ecosystems with these budget-focused smart plugs. You’ll also find all the usual features here as well, like timers, schedules, device pairing, and the list goes on. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Although, fans of Apple’s HomeKit system might also want to check out these smart security cameras and more up to 48% off. Just in time for Labor Day, you can add an extra layer of protection and some peace of mind to your home starting at just $22. You’ll find even more deals like these in our smart home guide, so take a look while these Labor Day savings last.

More on the TP-Link Kasa Ultra Mini 15A Smart Plugs:

Voice control: Kasa smart plugs that work with Alexa and Google Home Assistant. Enjoy the hands free convenience of controlling any home electronic appliances with your voice via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant

Easy set up and use: 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connection required. Plug in, open the Kase app, follow the simple instructions and enjoy

Scheduling: Use timer or countdown schedules set your smart plug to automatically turn on and off any home electronic appliances such as lamps, fan, humidifier, Christmas lights etc.

