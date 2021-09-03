abode iota HomeKit security system hits $270 + up to 48% off cameras, sensors, and more

The Labor Day savings are now moving over to the smart home side of things, as abode is getting in on the saving with its popular selection of security offerings. Shipping varies per order. Right now, you can score its iota All-in-One HomeKit System at $269.99. Down from its usual $329 going rate, you’re looking at a new 2021 low that’s $22 under our previous mention and a total of $59 off. Rocking an integrated 1080p camera into the AiO design, abode’s iota system also features an integrated siren, motion sensor, and hub that pairs with the included door sensor and remote key fob. Everything integrates with HomeKit, allowing you to arm and disarm the system with Siri alongside your smartphone. Rated 4.3/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more from $22.

Another one of the enticing offers is that you’ll find the abode Cam 2 on sale for $29.99, down from its usual $35 price tag. Marking one of the very first discounts, this is an all-time low and rare chance to grab the brand’s recent standalone camera. While there’s no direct HomeKit support without pairing with the featured system, it’ll record in 1080p with motion detection and more supplementing the compact footprint. Get a closer look in our launch coverage for a better idea of what to expect.

And then to wrap up its sale, abode is also taking an extra 15% off its selection of accessories when you buy a starter kit. Just apply code LABORDAY at checkout to cut prices up to 48% off including its selection of cameras, door/window sensors, motion detectors, sirens, keypads, and more; most of which are already on sale. Here are some of our highlights:

iota All-in-One Home Security Kit features:

iota is an all-in-one home security system that includes a built-in HD camera, motion sensor, and two-way voice communication. Featuring Wi-Fi connectivity, iota can be placed anywhere in your home. Best of all, install and setup are both a breeze and take less than 30 minutes with no tools or wiring required. This kit comes with abode’s Basic plan, meaning you monitor your system yourself for free – no long-term contracts, fees, or commitments.

