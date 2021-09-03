Roborock’s S5 MAX robot vacuum and mop returns to low of $379.50 (Save $170)

The official Roborock Amazon storefront is offering its S5 MAX Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner for $379.49 shipped in both colors with the code ROCKS5MAX at checkout. Compared to the $550 this vacuum normally sells for, today’s deal is a match of our last mention, which is also the all-time low. Roborock’s S5 MAX robotic vacuum offers the ability to both mop and vacuum at the same time. Delivering a laser-guided navigation system, 2000Pa suction, and both Alexa/Assistant voice control, this vacuum can clean for up to 180-minutes of cleaning on each charge. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Want to save some cash? The ILIFE V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner is a great alternative. It comes in at $135 when you clip the on-page coupon and gets the job done just the same. Keep in mind there’s no smartphone control, voice commands, or full-on mapping here, so your experience will be slightly different from the Roborock option above.

Don’t forget that ECOVACS’ latest OZMO N8+ with self-emptying dock is currently at a new low of $200 off. That’s right, this vacuum empties itself so you don’t have to. Down to $400, it’s only $20.50 above today’s lead deal while offering a uniquely high-end feature.

Roborock S5 MAX Robotic Vacuum features:

290ml electric water tank. App controlled water flow. Virtual no-go and virtual no-mop zones, ideal for carpets or rugs. Precision laser navigation. Z-shape cleaning path. Selective room cleaning. Faster and better. Strong 2000Pa suction and with automatic carpet boost. Ideal for all floor types. 200 of non-stop cleaning. Ideal for large homes.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!