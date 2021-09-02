ECOVACS’ latest OZMO N8+ with self-emptying dock falls to new low at $200 off

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the new ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO N8+ Robotic Vacuum Cleaner for $399.99 shipped. Also available direct. Normally $600, today’s deal beats our last mention by $100 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This is ECOVACS’ latest robot vacuum that offers laser guidance, 2300Pa suction, and dual mopping capabilities. The nicest feature here is that there’s a bundled self-emptying unit that pulls dirt and dust from the vacuum to help it stay cleaning every day. Blair recently went hands-on with the N8+ and loved the self-emptying feature. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for more.

Want to save some cash? The ILIFE V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner is a great alternative. It comes in at $135 when you clip the on-page coupon and gets the job done just the same. Keep in mind there’s no smartphone control, voice commands, or full-on mapping here, so your experience will be slightly different from the ECOVACS option above.

Don’t forget about the Roborock Labor Day sale that’s going on right now. There’s up to $220 off and deals starting from $180, so you’ll want to swing by and see if there’s a robot vacuum that fits within your budget.

ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO N8+ features:

ECOVACS DEEBOT N8+ provides you the value of an all-in-one cleaning robot that mops and vacuums simultaneously. Strong 2300Pa suction power extracts hard-to-reach dirt and dust from any floor, and the OZMO Mopping System leaves hard floors sparkling. N8 uses advanced laser navigation and mapping to accurately map your home, creating efficient cleaning paths for thorough coverage with fewer missed spots. Your N8+ comes with an Auto-Empty Station to enjoy hands-free cleaning for a month at a time.

