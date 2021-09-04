These Flexi expandable garden hoses are 50% off at just $25 each

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, WebDealsDirect (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering two of the Flexi Expandable Garden Hoses for $25 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our favorite is the 50-foot Lightweight Expandable Garden Hose for $24.99, which normally goes for $50. That’s right, you’re saving a full 50% today. This hose compacts into a super small form factor when not being used and expands to three times its length once you fill it with water. With a total reach of 50 feet, you’ll find that it also includes an eight pattern rotating sprayer to give you everything needed to start watering your yard as soon as it arrives. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head to Amazon for other deals and below for more.

Need something smaller? This 25-foot hose offers a similar function at a fraction of the price. While much shorter, you can save a few bucks and pick it up for just $22 at Amazon right now. You’ll get a spray nozzle and bag just like with today’s lead deal, so the only downside here is the shorter length.

Speaking of water delivery devices, did you see the highly-rated matte black pull-down kitchen faucet that’s on sale right now? Simon just found it this morning at 29% off, which marks a new low at $49.50. So, if your kitchen is in need of a sink upgrade, be sure to give his coverage a look.

More on the Flexi Hose:

The Flexi Hose expandable garden hose automatically expands up to 3 times its original length with standard pressure when water is turned on and shortens to its length when the water is turned off

Solid 3/4 inch brass connectors ensure the expanding garden water pipe fits the typical outdoor garden taps in the US

The 3750D elastic outer fabric with 4 layers of latex protects the inner tube effectively from thorns, punctures, and sharp corners

