This highly-rated matte black pull-down kitchen faucet is down to $49.50 (New low, 29% off)

OWOFAN Sanitary (98% lifetime positive feedback from 1,700+) via Amazon is offering its Modern Spring Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet for $49.40 shipped. For comparison, this offering tends to sell for closer to $70, which leaves you with 29% of savings. Today’s deal also happens to be the lowest price we have tracked. Give your kitchen an industrial appearance with this commercial kitchen faucet. This design is bound to help modernize what could be feeling like a dated space these days, plus, you’ll also stand to benefit from a simplified dishwashing experience thanks to a pull-down design. It’s made of stainless steel, solid brass, and boasts a standout matte black finish. More than 3,400 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.6/5 star rating.

If you would like to get in the habit of washing your dishes right away, Scotch-Brite’s Non-Scratch Dishwand can help get you there. I use a similar model and never have to deal with opening a stinky dishwasher or needing to unload a large backlog of dishes. Grabbing one for your kitchen will only set you back $3 Prime shipped, and best of all, refills are readily available whenever you need to restock.

And if you’re in need of some refreshed tools for projects around the house, right now you can grab this 39-piece kit at $17 Prime shipped alongside Makita’s 40-piece Impact-X Bit Set for $15. Other home upgrades currently on sale range from a batch of Amazon Basics office pieces from $38 in addition to the Kamado Joe Jr. Charcoal Grill at a low of $299.

OWOFAN Modern Spring Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet features:

NO LEAKS: Lead-free brass is the best material for kitchen faucet, provide enhanced leak-tightness, Ceramic cartridge reduces leak points, survive 500,000 times open & close test.

EASY TO CLEAN:The surface of the solid brass kitchen faucets brushed nickel finish resists corrosion, fingerprints and water spots, it can be clean by cloth in daily use.

MULTIFUNCTIONAL OUTLET WATER : Kitchen sink faucets setting, stream for filling water, spray for rinsing, Single handle easy control of water temperature and flow volume. Mix hot and cold, providing stable water pressure, makes cleanup easier. High arc 360 degree swivel kitchen faucet with pull down sprayer easily use.

