Today only, Amazon discounts drinkware and more from just $10 Prime shipped

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of drinkware from various brands from $10 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our favorite is a 2-pack of Bubba 24-ounce Tumblers for $18.19. Normally $26, today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked for these specific models. These portable tumblers fit into most cup holders making it easy to take it with you everywhere you go. Plus, the vacuum-insulated design allows you to keep cold drinks cool for 18 hours and hot drinks warm for six. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 25,000 happy customers. Head to Amazon for other deals and below for more.

If name-brand isn’t a requirement for you when shopping, then you can opt for a few different models of tumblers to save big. This 30-ounce option includes a straw and cleaner at $15 Prime shipped. You’re taking a hit in capacity here, as it’s 30-ounces instead of 64, but it’ll still be a great choice to bring with you in the car or around the house.

Don’t forget about the Dash Deluxe Masticating Juicer on sale for $80. Not sure how that’s relevant? Well, nobody likes warm juice. You’ll want to pair today’s lead deal with this juicer to enjoy cold and refreshing juice all day long.

More on the Bubba Tumbler

PORTABLE: Fits most cup holders, making it easier to take with you throughout the day

FOR THE LONG HAUL: Vacuum-insulated stainless steel keeps drinks cold up to 18 hours or hot up to 6 hours, without sweating

DRINK UP: Easy-to-clean lid can be used with or without plastic straw

KEEP IT CLEAN: BPA-free; lid and straw are top-rack dishwasher-safe, body is hand wash only

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!