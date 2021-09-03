Bring home a Dash Deluxe Masticating Juicer for the fall, now down to $80 shipped

Amazon is now offering Dash Deluxe Compact Power Slow Masticating Juicer for $79.99 shipped. Regularly $100, this is the second-best price we have tracked on Amazon and matching the lowest total we have seen since back in January. This is a compact and attractive solution that won’t take up nearly as much space on the counter as some options. Not only is it a perfect option for nutrient extraction and homemade juices (fruits, vegetables, leafy greens, nuts, and more), but the included frozen attachment can also be used for making your own sorbet. It ships with a pulp measuring cup, cleaning brush, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,100 Amazon customers. More details below.

A great lower-cost alternative is the Mueller Austria Juicer at just under $70 shipped on Amazon. This is the number one best-seller over there and carries a 4+ star rating from over 31,000 Amazon customers in the process. It’s not quite as compact as today’s lead deal, but certainly worth consideration with reviews like that.

But our home goods guide is really heating up today with notable kitchen and household essential deals. We just spotted a great offer on the Paderno’s Veggie Slicer/Spiralizer at $15 just after featuring a solid price drop on NutriBullet’s 1200-Watt Combo Extractor and Blender. Just make sure you check out today’s Gold Box kitchen sale with deep deals on cookware and more from just $28 as well.

More on the Dash Deluxe Slow Masticating Juicer:

MAKE HEALTHY AND DELICIOUS JUICES: Extract the maximum amount of nutrients, vitamins, taste and juice from minimum amounts of fruits, vegetables, leafy greens, nuts and wheatgrass with the Dash Deluxe Compact Slow Juicer.

JUICE & PULP SEPARATION FUNCTION – Perfectly separates the pomace from the juice, and extracts the nutrients from the fruits and vegetables into juice. Enjoy the pleasure of less pulp.

