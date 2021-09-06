Labor Day Amazon tablet deals from $40: All-new Fire HD 10, kids’ models, more up to 40% off

We are now tracking a host of big-time price drops on Amazon’s tablet lineup for Labor Day. Amazon is now offering its 2021 model Fire HD 10 tablet for $99.99 shipped. Regularly $150, this is a solid $50 price drop, matching our previous mention, and the lowest total we can find. Alongside the 32GB of storage capacity, this one carries 50% more RAM than the previous-generation model as well as a 12-hour battery and expandable storage up to 1TB. A great option for casual app use or as a family couch companion, it has a 10.1-inch 1080p display sporting more than 2 million pixels and quick access access to your favorites like “Netflix, Facebook, Hulu, Instagram, TikTok, and more.” This Alexa voice command-ready device carries a 4+ star rating from over 22,000 Amazon customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review. More Fire HD tablet deals below from $40.

More Amazon Fire Tablet deals:

Then swing by our 2021 breakdown of the entire Fire HD tablet lineup for more information on which model is best for you and your family. Then check out our hands-on reviews for the Fire HD 10 as well as Amazon’s keyboard add-on before you dive into this deal on Fire TV Recast at a new all-time low of $129 shipped.

More on the 2021 Fire HD 10 tablet:

Fast and responsive – powerful octa-core processor and 3 GB RAM. 50% more RAM than previous generation.

Long-lasting 12-hour battery and 32 or 64 GB internal storage. Add up to 1 TB with microSD (sold separately).

Brighter display – Vivid 10.1″ 1080p Full HD display is 10% brighter than previous generation, with more than 2 million pixels.

Enjoy your favorite apps like Netflix, Facebook, Hulu, Instagram, TikTok, and more through Amazon’s Appstore (Google Play not supported. Subscription for some apps required).

