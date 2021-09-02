Amazon’s Fire TV Recast falls to new all-time low at $129 shipped (Reg. $230)

BuyDig is offering the Amazon Fire TV Recast Over-the-air 500GB DVR for $129 shipped. Normally $230, today’s deal beats our Prime Day mention by $1 for a new all-time low. If you’re tired of paying high cable fees, it’s time to cut the cord. The Fire TV Recast comes with a built-in 500GB hard drive that’s ready to store up to 75 hours of HD programming for you to watch at any time. You’ll be able to access the content on any Fire TV or Echo Show in your home, and even on compatible mobile devices while on-the-go. There are two tuners here meaning it can record two shows at once, as well. Rated 4/5 stars. Head below for more.

Given you’re saving $101 here, you’ll want to consider reinvesting a bit of your leftover cash into picking up an antenna unless you already have one. If you haven’t purchased one yet, this 35-mile indoor OTA antenna is a great choice. It’s just $9 on Amazon, making it a budget-focused purchase. Unsure what channels are near you? Well, AntennaWeb will show you exactly what you can reach with this 35-mile antenna.

Don’t forget that the TiVo Stream 4K is currently on sale. It delivers an Android TV experience to your home theater at $30, which is a 25% discount from its normal going rate. While it won’t necessarily pair great with the Fire TV Recast, it’ll be a great addition to your home theater setup if you’re just wanting to stream Netflix or watch YouTube.

More on the Fire TV Recast:

  • Fire TV Recast is a DVR that lets you watch and record over-the-air TV at home with Fire TV or Echo Show, or on-the-go with a compatible mobile device—with no monthly fees.
  • Enjoy live sports, local news, late night shows, and other can’t miss TV from channels available through an HD antenna (sold separately).
  • Record up to 2 shows at once. Plus, store up to 75 hours of HD programming.

