Save $100 on Apple’s new 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro with Liquid Retina XDR display

Amazon now offers Apple’s new M1 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 128GB for $999 shipped. Amounting to $100 in savings alongside an all-time low, this is still one of the first overall discounts on the latest flagship iPadOS device from Apple that matches our previous mention from back in July. You can also carry those same savings over to the 256GB model, as well.

Arriving with a 12.9-inch display and all of the flagship specs you’d expect from the iPad Pro lineup, Apple’s latest device arrives powered by the new M1 chip for the first time. Matching its Mac counterparts on performance, it also no arrives with a Thunderbolt port that’s supplemented by Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. Not to mention, the most notable upgrade this time around in the form of an all-new Liquid Retina XDR display with 1,600 nits of peak brightness and ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate. That’s on top of all of the usual features like Apple Pencil support, Face ID, and 512GB of storage. Dive into our hands-on review and then head below for more.

For anyone looking to make the most of their new iPadOS experience, upgrading the package with a second-generation Apple Pencil is an easy recommendation. Whether you plan to unleash some digital art, take hand-written notes, or just want the added precision, this accessory is a must-have an notable way to leverage your savings.

Even though Labor Day has come and gone, there are still plenty of price cuts live from the holiday savings event to be had in our Apple guide. The best price of the year has returned on AirPods Pro, which are now down to $180 for only the second time alongside the standard AirPods at $100.

12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro features:

iPad Pro features the powerful Apple M1 chip for next-level performance and all-day battery life.³ An immersive 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display for viewing and editing HDR photos and videos.¹ And a front camera with Center Stage keeps you in frame automatically during video calls. iPad Pro has pro cameras and a LiDAR Scanner for stunning photos, videos, and immersive AR. Thunderbolt for connecting to high-performance accessories.

