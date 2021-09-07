Maximize your MacBook’s I/O with AUKEY’s 12-in-1 USB-C hub down to $38.50 (31% off)

AUKEY is offering its 12-in-1 USB-C Hub for $38.50 shipped when you apply code AK45 at checkout. That’s code takes up to 31% off the normal rate, marking the lowest price we’ve tracked in over a year. If you’ve been looking to leverage some extra I/O with your MacBook, Chromebook, or laptop, this is one of the most comprehensive ways to go. Using just a single USB-C port, you’ll garner a 4K and 1080p HDMI plus dual USB3.0 and USB 2.0 ports, alongside a micro/SD card reader, DisplayPort, VGA, 100W Power Delivery, and more. Plus, with the twin HDMI options, you can take make use of up to three displays at once. Ratings are currently a bit slim on the AUKEY website, but you can find more info on comparable deals and new releases in our dedicated guide. See more below.

While it doesn’t carry AUKEY branding, this popular 7-in-1 USB-C hub is only $25 shipped on Amazon. It features a single 4K30 HDMI and two USB 3.0 ports as well as a 100W charging passthrough and micro/SD card reading. So if you’re more interested in something cost-effective, this one still carries all the essentials and can support up to two screens at once. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 25,000 customers.

Looking to get even more out of your MacBook setup? Just head over to our Mac accessories guide for all the latest deals. Streamers and content creators will love the discount we just tracked on the OMOTON USB microphone kit for only $23. But even if you’re just looking to upgrade your Zoom call quality, this all-in-one kit carries everything you need to do it, from a desktop stand to a pop filter and more.

AUKEY’s 12-in-1 USB-C Hub features:

  • 12-in-1 USB C Hub: The hub supports DP Alt Mode video output, DisplayLink, and Power Delivery base on the new Type-C USB 3.1 Gen 2 standard.
  • Ultra HD 4K output & Triple Display: Mirror or extend your USB-C laptop screen stream 4K UHD or full HD 1080P video using HDMI or VGA port.
  • Convenient Charging: The USB Power Delivery port supports up to 100W Power Delivery to keep your MacBook Pro or other compatible laptops fully charged.

