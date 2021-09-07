This aluminum microphone kit just hit its second-best price yet at $23 (Save 21%)

Alles-Omoton Authorized (99% lifetime positive feedback from 1,200+) via Amazon is offering its OMOTON USB Microphone Kit for $22.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 21% off the typical rate there and newly marks the second-best price we’ve tracked. It doesn’t matter if you want to start a podcast or simply improve the quality of your voice on Zoom calls and YouTube uploads, this kit is worth considering. You’ll get a navy-colored microphone, tripod, pop filter, and more. The exterior is outfitted with aluminum, giving this affordable unit a more premium look and feel. It’s able to work with Windows, macOS, and more with a 4.9-foot USB cable being used for connectivity. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Want something that won’t take up space on your desk? If so, check out this lavalier microphone for $11 Prime shipped once you’ve selected the on-page 15% off coupon. It wields a clip-on design and can easily be slid into a drawer when no longer in use. Rated an average of 4.3/5 stars by well over 3,600 Amazon shoppers.

Keep the ball rolling when you cash in on some of the other deals in our PC gaming and Mac accessory guides. Recent and notable additions you’ll find there range from an aluminum laptop stand at $10 Prime shipped to the new white Samsung 27-inch M5 AirPlay 2 Monitor for $220, several UGREEN accessories from $5.50, and even a refurbished Microsoft Surface Laptop Go at $680.

OMOTON Microphone Kit features:

This Computer Microphone is equipped with an adjustable metal bracket to ensure the most convenient position for streaming, podcasting,recording, gaming, meeting, distance learning, MSN, and Skype, etc.

This microphone for computer features cardioid polar pattern with sampling rate up to 192KHz/24Bit, large diaphragm (16mm) and frequency response (20Hz – 20KHz) to easily capture clear, smooth and perfect sound.

