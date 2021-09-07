Joe’s New Balance Labor Day deals continue with up to 60% off sitewide: Running shoes, more

The Joe’s New Balance Labor Day Event offers up to 60% off sitewide. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can find deals on running shoes, sneakers, hiking styles, cleats, and more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. A standout from this sale is the Breeze Running Shoes that are currently marked down to $56 and originally sold for $70. These shoes are slightly curved to promote a quick step and they’re highly cushioned. They can be worn on the road or treadmill alike and the rigid outsole promotes traction. The lightweight material is also great for running and you can choose from two color options as well. Head below the jump to find additional deals from Joe’s New Balance.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out L.L. Bean’s new markdowns that are up to 50% off with deals from $40.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!