Samsung unveils new up to 160MB/s microSD card lineup starting from $9

Today, we’re taking a look at the brand-new Samsung microSD card lineup. In fact, the brand is unveiling the new PRO Plus and EVO Plus microSD and SD cards today, specifically designed for “professional and enthusiast photographers, videographers, and content creators.” According to Samsung, the new lineup sports faster speeds, enhanced reliability, and are built to last with a focus on durability and protection from the elements. Read on for a closer look at the Blue Wave Samsung microSD card lineup. 

New Samsung microSD card lineup

The new Pro Plus microSD and SD cards reach up to 160MB/s and 120MB/s, respectively. Samsung touts them as being great options for folks looking to create 4K ultra-high definition (UHD) and full HD (FHD) videos with “up to 1.3 times faster performance than the previous generation at 130 MB/s.” They also ship with a 10-year warranty for added peace of mind as well as a half-terabyte of storage capacity at the upper limit. 

First up, let’s take a look at the new Samsung PRO Plus and EVO Plus cards in the microSD form factor. They support an enhanced video speed class rating of V30 and an application performance class of A2 alongside Samsung’s six-proof protection against “water, extreme temperatures, x-ray, wear-out, drops, and magnetic impact.” 

Both cards are available starting today and are offered in a range of capacities to provide plenty of responsive storage for capturing everyday moments with family and loved ones.

The EVO Plus lineup is available in capacities from 64GB to 512GB and range in price from $18.99 to $99.99. The PRO Plus microSD card is available in a 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB capacities at $34.99, $54.99, and $109.99, respectively. 

The new full-size PRO Plus and EVO Plus models “are designed to meet the needs of photo enthusiasts, professionals, and content creators alike.” Compatible with a wide range of devices, including DSLR, mirrorless and compact cameras, camcorders and PCs, these new Samsung microSD cards offer “seven-proof protection against shock, water, extreme temperatures, x-ray, wear out, drops and magnetic impact” as well as sporting a V30 video speed class for capturing 4K UHD and FHD content. 

As for pricing, the EVO Plus SD cards comes in 32GB to 256GB capacities and range from $9 up to $39.99, while the PRO Plus SD variant comes in 32GB to 512GB models with pricing expected to be announced “later this year.”

9to5Toys’ Take

The next generation of Samsung portable storage solutions are here, and with digestible prices to boot. Content creators and photographers of all kinds will want to, at the very least, take a quick look at the new Samsung microSD card lineup, despite the fact that there isn’t really anything special overall about these, compared to previous releases. The more robust and protective design will certainly be useful for outdoor creators and those finding themselves in less-than-ideal conditions for electronics. 

