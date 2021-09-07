Microsoft Surface Laptop Go will get Windows 11 at new low of $680 (Refurb, Orig. $900)

Woot is offering the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go i5/8GB/256GB for $679.99 Prime shipped in factory refurbished condition. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee at checkout. With a list price of $900, today’s deal saves $220 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, beating the previous best of $700 by an additional $20. Shipping with Intel’s 10th generation i5 processor, the Surface Laptop Go delivers plenty of power for most tasks, including some lightweight gaming, document editing, and even slight photo manipulation. Though it ships with Windows 10 S, you’ll be able to upgrade to Windows 11 this fall for free on Microsoft’s portable computer. Alongside that, you’ll find 13-hours of battery life, a PixelSense touchscreen, and a 720p webcam for the occasional Zoom call. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can take a closer look in our launch coverage. Ships with a 1-year Microsoft warranty.

With a fraction of your savings, be sure to pick up this Microsoft Surface Mobile Mouse. It comes in an identical Sandstone color and is built to function without wires. Costing just $35, it utilizes just a fraction of what your savings are from today’s lead deal.

If your goal is to just read a book while on-the-go, consider opting for a Kindle instead. Right now, Amazon is taking up to 36% off its entire lineup of Kindle readers. The deals start at $60 shipped and there are a few different options to pick from, so be sure to give Justin’s coverage a look to see if a model is discounted that you’re interested in.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go features:

Sleek design and standout value. At just 2.44 lbs, it’s light, portable, and easy to keep by your side throughout the day.

Be productive, browse, and binge watch on the 12.4” PixelSense touchscreen display.*

Convenient security with Windows Hello sign-in, plus Fingerprint Power Button with Windows Hello and One Touch sign-in on select models.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!