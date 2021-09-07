Amazon knocks up to 36% off entire Kindle reader lineup with deals from $60 shipped

After seeing some fresh new deals on the Fire HD tablets and smart Echo gear, Amazon is now offering some solid discounts on its Kindle reader lineup. You can score the base model Kindle for $59.99 shipped. Regularly $90, this is $30 or 33% off the going rate, matching the Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. The reading-focused tablet features a 156 psi glare-free display “that reads like real paper, even in direct sunlight.” Adjustable brightness, a single battery charge that “lasts weeks,” and an 8GB capacity that can store thousands of titles are joined by the ability to “highlight passages, look up definitions, translate words, and adjust text size—without ever leaving the page.” Rated 4+ stars from over 38,000 Amazon customers. Head below for more Kindle deals.

More Kindle deals:

Then be sure to dive into our 2021 Kindle buying guide for more details on the entire lineup and to find out which model is best for your needs. Then scoop up your Amazon First Reads September eBook freebies before you dive into the latest Amazon Fire HD and Echo deals right here.

More on Kindle:

Purpose-built for reading with a 167 ppi glare-free display that reads like real paper, even in direct sunlight.

Adjustable brightness lets you read comfortably—indoors and outdoors, day and night.

Unlike a tablet, a single battery charge lasts weeks, not hours.

8GB of storage means thousands of titles on hand all in a compact size.

Read distraction-free. Highlight passages, look up definitions, translate words, and adjust text size—without ever leaving the page.

Kindle Unlimited provides access to millions of books, newspapers, and audiobooks.

