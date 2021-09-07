iPhone 12 sees pre-paid discount with a bundled $200 Mastercard at $600 ($999 value)

Visible Wireless is currently offering an unlocked pre-paid iPhone 12 64GB bundled with a $200 Mastercard gift card for $600 shipped. Normally you’d pay $799 for the handset alone, with the added promotion bringing the total savings up to $399. You’ll need to port over a phone number, and then stay subscribed to the service for three months in order to lock-in the sale.

With Apple’s annual September event likely right around the corner, it won’t be long before we get a first look at the iPhone 13. In the meantime, this price cut delivers a notable chance to score one of the most enticing offers yet on Apple’s latest release. Sporting a classic squared-off design, the iPhone 12 arrives with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, 5G connectivty, and A14 Bionic processor. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Another perk of the lead deal is that it drops the first month of service down to $5, with the remaining two at $25. That yields some additional savings, giving you plenty of cash left over to round out your new iPhone 12 with one of Apple’s official MagSafe chargers. The new magnetic features are easily the highlight of the handsets, allowing you to refuel at 15W speeds without having to plug in a cable.

Even though Labor Day has come and gone, there are still plenty of price cuts live from the holiday savings event to be had in our Apple guide. The best price of the year has returned on AirPods Pro, which are now down to $180 for only the second time alongside the standard AirPods at $100.

iPhone 12 features:

Meet the new iPhone 12. Superfast 5G. A14 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone. An edge-to-edge OLED display. Pro camera system for next-level low-light photography. It’s a beautiful leap forward.

