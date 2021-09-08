Bass Pro Shops new fall markdowns up to 60% off from $13: Carhartt, North Face, more

Bass Pro Shops adds new markdowns to its Bargain Cave up to 60% off. Prices are as marked. Find great deals on top brands including The North Face, Carhartt, Huk, Under Armour, Columbia, Oakley, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The Columbia Hart Mountain II Half-Zip Pullover for men is currently marked down to $33 and available in a wide array of color options. To compare, it’s regularly priced at $50. This pullover is great for transitioning into fall and it looks nice with shorts, jeans, joggers, or chino pants alike. The material is also infused with stretch and can be layered seamlessly. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out L.L. Bean’s new markdowns that are up to 50% off with deals from $40.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!