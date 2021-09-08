Bowflex Max Trainer M8 Elliptical tailors workouts to your schedule at $1,499 (Save $400)

Amazon is offering the Bowflex Max Trainer M8 Elliptical for $1,499 with free scheduled delivery. Down from $1,899 at Amazon, today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time. Featuring Bowflex JRNY, you’ll enjoy personalized coaching technology here making workouts custom to you. It integrated with the M8 to create daily, custom workouts that will automatically adjust time and intensity as your fitness improves. Plus, whether you’ve got four minutes or 30 minutes to workout, the Bowflex Max will automatically adjust to ensure even short bursts count. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more.

However, those on a budget will want to check out this Multi-Function Home Workout Station. It’s around $140 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and gives you multiple workout methods in a smaller space. This is really a different style of working out, as well, since there’s no customized plans and elliptical functions. Though, if you’re trying to build strength over endurance, this could be a good alternative while sticking to a tighter budget overall.

Don’t forget that PowerBlock’s 50 Adjustable Dumbbell Set is currently on sale for $220 off. That’s right, you can pick up this fantastic adjustable dumbbell set for $280, which will be a great compliment to any workout.

More on the Bowflex Max Trainer M8 Elliptical:

Max combines the full-body, low-impact motion of an elliptical with the calorie-burning power of a stepper to help you torch calories

At a fraction of the size of most ellipticals and treadmills, this space-saving machine easily rolls into nearly any corner of your home

Interactive full color backlit display and magnetic media rack for tablet or smartphone

