Stay in shape all winter with PowerBlock’s 50 Adjustable Dumbbell Set at $280 ($220 off)

Today only, Woot is offering the PowerBlock 50 Adjustable Dumbbell Set for $279.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $500 and currently ons ale for $350 at places like Dick’s Sporting Goods, today’s deal is up to 44% or $220 in savings and the lowest price we can find. Just because the summer is going away, it doesn’t mean your fitness routine should too. Be ready for beach season next year with this adjustable dumbbell set that quickly transitions from 10-pounds a side up to 50 using a simple pin system. The space-saving set will grow with you on your fitness journey and ships with a solid 5-year warranty as well. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

The Amazon Basics Rubber Encased Hex options from $17 Prime shipped are a solid lower-cost alternative here. Ranging from 10-pounds all the way up to 50, these dumbbells carry solid 4+ star ratings from over 21,000 Amazon customers and are backed by an Amazon Basics limited one-year warranty. They will certainly take up a lot more space, but you can also save a ton if you only need a couple of them right now.

More on the PowerBlock 50 Adjustable Dumbbell Set:

Pack big weight into small space with the PowerBlock® 50 lb. Adjustable Dumbbell Set. The advanced design reduces clutter and substitutes nine pairs of dumbbells in the space of one. Featuring a patented selector pin for easy adjustment, the set adapts like a selector stack machine you’d see at the gym.

