Stay in shape all winter with PowerBlock’s 50 Adjustable Dumbbell Set at $280 ($220 off)

-
Sports-FitnesswootPowerBlock
$220 off $280

Today only, Woot is offering the PowerBlock 50 Adjustable Dumbbell Set for $279.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $500 and currently ons ale for $350 at places like Dick’s Sporting Goods, today’s deal is up to 44% or $220 in savings and the lowest price we can find. Just because the summer is going away, it doesn’t mean your fitness routine should too. Be ready for beach season next year with this adjustable dumbbell set that quickly transitions from 10-pounds a side up to 50 using a simple pin system. The space-saving set will grow with you on your fitness journey and ships with a solid 5-year warranty as well. Rated 4+ stars. More details below. 

The Amazon Basics Rubber Encased Hex options from $17 Prime shipped are a solid lower-cost alternative here. Ranging from 10-pounds all the way up to 50, these dumbbells carry solid 4+ star ratings from over 21,000 Amazon customers and are backed by an Amazon Basics limited one-year warranty. They will certainly take up a lot more space, but you can also save a ton if you only need a couple of them right now. 

Dive into our sports and fitness deal hub for additional offers to keep the workouts going through fall and winter. Then head over to our fashion hub to refresh your workout apparel and outdoor gear with notable sale events at Bass Pro Shops, over at Sperry’s, and Joe’s New Balance, just to name a few. 

More on the PowerBlock 50 Adjustable Dumbbell Set:

Pack big weight into small space with the PowerBlock® 50 lb. Adjustable Dumbbell Set. The advanced design reduces clutter and substitutes nine pairs of dumbbells in the space of one. Featuring a patented selector pin for easy adjustment, the set adapts like a selector stack machine you’d see at the gym.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more

woot

PowerBlock

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

LIFX’s mini white dimmable smart bulb outputs 800...
Bowflex Max Trainer M8 Elliptical tailors workouts to y...
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go will get Windows 11 at new ...
Let Apple Health keep tidy weight loss records for you ...
Brim’s 15 bar espresso machine ups your morning c...
Stanley water bottles, camping gear, more from $13.50 (...
Gentleman’s Hardware unleashes new collapsible wa...
Smartphone Accessories: Amazon Basics MFi Lightning Cab...
Show More Comments

Related

$400 off

Bowflex Max Trainer M8 Elliptical tailors workouts to your schedule at $1,499 (Save $400)

$1,499 Learn More
Reg. $27

LIFX’s mini white dimmable smart bulb outputs 800 lumens and works with HomeKit at $14

$14 Learn More
15% off

Highly-rated Oontz Angle Solo mini Bluetooth speaker falls to just $14.50 Prime shipped

$14.50 Learn More

9to5Toys Daily: September 8, 2021 – Anker sale starts at $13, Magic Keyboard $111, more

Orig. $499

DJI’s refurb. Pocket 2 Creator Combo with 64MP camera and 4K video plus $40 gift card for $379

$379 Learn More
65% off

ESR Cloud AirTag Cases and Adhesives now up to 65% off: 2-packs from $3.50 Prime shipped

From $3.50 Learn More

NZXT Capsule USB mic review: The easiest way to sound great on stream [Video]

50% off

North Face, Marmot, Sorel, more, extra 20% off during Steep and Cheap’s Warehouse Sale

+ 20% off Learn More