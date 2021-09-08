DJI’s refurb. Pocket 2 Creator Combo with 64MP camera and 4K video plus $40 gift card for $379

Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, DJI via Newegg is offering its Pocket 2 Creator Combo for $379 shipped in refurbished condition with a bundled $40 Newegg gift card. Down from its $499 list price, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. The Pocket 2 from DJI is the company’s latest handheld stabilized camera, featuring a 3-axis gimbal to capture buttery smooth video or photos while on the move. It features an upgraded sensor that takes 64MP pictures and 4K video with a 20mm f/1.8 lens. There are four built-in microphones and it’s compatible with most smartphones, allowing for easy editing of shots before sharing on social media. Plus, it’s pocket-sized and only weighs 116 grams so you can take it anywhere. The built-in battery lasts up to 140 minutes on a single charge, as well, letting you enjoy over two hours of recording before it needs to be plugged back in. Rated 4.5/5 stars and ships with a 30-day warranty. Take a closer look in our previous coverage. Head below for more.

If you’re on a tighter budget, this smartphone tripod is a great alternative. While it doesn’t offer stabilization while you’re walking around, it allows you to easily mount your smartphone in one place for taking family pictures, better selfies, or just timelapses of the sunset. Coming in at $16, it’s a great alternative to the Pocket 2 options above that keeps quite a bit of cash in your pocket.

A great smartphone to keep in your pocket alongside the Pocket 2 is the OnePlus 9 Pro, which is currently on sale up to $180 off. It features a 48MP Hasselblad camera to capture stunning images and video, making it a great secondary camera to the Pocket 2. Plus, once you’re done shooting, the powerful Snapdragon 888 SoC is designed to chew through video and photo editing after a long day of recording.

More on the DJI Pocket 2:

A 3-axis gimbal stabilizes the camera for smooth video on the move. This technology is also great for a crisp photo at any time. The gimbal keeps the camera steady, even for long-exposure shots and in low-light environments.

An upgraded 1/1.7-inch sensor captures images with 64MP photo and 4K video. A sweeping 20mm f/1.8 lens provides a wide, vivid cinematic look.

Consisting of four microphones, DJI Matrix Stereo offers sound recording in different directions, as well as Audio Zoom and SoundTrack, which enhance audio based on the camera’s direction and focus.

