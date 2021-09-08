Save up to $180 on OnePlus 9 Pro bundles with OnePlus Watch and Buds Pro

Following last week’s OnePlus Buds Pro bundles, the brand is now back with savings on its latest wearable. OnePlus now offers its 9 Pro 128GB Smartphone bundled with the the OnePlus Watch at $1,099 shipped. Typically fetching $1,228, you’re looking at the first discount on the watch itself with $129 in savings attached. Those who want the new ANC earbuds can throw those in and save a total of $180. In either case, these are new all-time lows for either package.

OnePlus Watch launched earlier this summer as the first smartwatch from the company, arriving with 2-week battery life and a circular display. Packed with fitness tracking capabilities, there’s the usual stats alongside SpO2, heart rate, sleep, and more. Learn more in our hands-on review and then head below for the full scoop on the OnePlus 9 Pro and other inclusions in the bundle.

The OnePlus 9 Pro on the other hand, arrives as the brand’s most recent flagship Android experience with a Snapdragon 888 SoC powering the 6.7-inch 120HZ 1080p display. Other notable inclusions of 5G connectivity pair with 65W Warp Charge and a 5-sensor camera array around back graced with Hasselblad seal of approval. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Get all of the details in our hands-on review.

Don’t forget that you can also save up to $120 on OnePlus 9/Pro handsets packaged with the new OnePlus Buds Pro. Though if you’re just looking to get in on the latest Android experience from the brand, you can save $125 on the OnePlus 9 Pro at Amazon right now.

OnePlus 9 Pro features:

Take your best shot with the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G’s Quad Camera system co-developed by Hasselblad, featuring a 48MP main camera, 50MP Ultra-Wide camera, 8MP telephoto camera, and 2MP monochrome lens. Powered by the most powerful Snapdragon platform yet, the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G delivers fast and smooth performance across every app.

