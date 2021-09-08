Save up to $180 on OnePlus 9 Pro bundles with OnePlus Watch and Buds Pro

-
Androidoneplus
Save now $180 off

Following last week’s OnePlus Buds Pro bundles, the brand is now back with savings on its latest wearable. OnePlus now offers its 9 Pro 128GB Smartphone bundled with the the OnePlus Watch at $1,099 shipped. Typically fetching $1,228, you’re looking at the first discount on the watch itself with $129 in savings attached. Those who want the new ANC earbuds can throw those in and save a total of $180. In either case, these are new all-time lows for either package.

OnePlus Watch launched earlier this summer as the first smartwatch from the company, arriving with 2-week battery life and a circular display. Packed with fitness tracking capabilities, there’s the usual stats alongside SpO2, heart rate, sleep, and more. Learn more in our hands-on review and then head below for the full scoop on the OnePlus 9 Pro and other inclusions in the bundle.

The OnePlus 9 Pro on the other hand, arrives as the brand’s most recent flagship Android experience with a Snapdragon 888 SoC powering the 6.7-inch 120HZ 1080p display. Other notable inclusions of 5G connectivity pair with 65W Warp Charge and a 5-sensor camera array around back graced with Hasselblad seal of approval. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Get all of the details in our hands-on review.

Don’t forget that you can also save up to $120 on OnePlus 9/Pro handsets packaged with the new OnePlus Buds Pro. Though if you’re just looking to get in on the latest Android experience from the brand, you can save $125 on the OnePlus 9 Pro at Amazon right now.

OnePlus 9 Pro features:

Take your best shot with the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G’s Quad Camera system co-developed by Hasselblad, featuring a 48MP main camera, 50MP Ultra-Wide camera, 8MP telephoto camera, and 2MP monochrome lens. Powered by the most powerful Snapdragon platform yet, the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G delivers fast and smooth performance across every app.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Android

oneplus

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes with an S Pen ...
Google Pixel 4 delivers flagship features at an afforda...
Save $100 on Sony’s Xperia 5 II smartphone with 1...
Bundle all-new OnePlus Buds Pro with latest OnePlus 9/P...
Best Android app deals of the day: klocki, Sheltered, T...
Best Android app deals of the day: House of Da Vinci 2,...
Best Android app deals of the day: SPHAZE, Planescape T...
Best Android app deals of the day: Sequence 2, Earth 3D...
Show More Comments

Related

Save $220

Bundle all-new OnePlus Buds Pro with latest OnePlus 9/Pro handsets at up to $120 off

From $799 Learn More
Reg. $799

Google Pixel 4 delivers flagship features at an affordable $379 (Save $149+)

$379 Learn More
Save 30%

Smartphone Accessories: elago MS5 Duo MagSafe Charging Stand $22, more

From $8 Learn More
Amazon low

Save $100 on Sony’s Xperia 5 II smartphone with 120Hz OLED display (Amazon low)

$100 off Learn More

9to5Toys Daily: September 8, 2021 – Anker sale starts at $13, Magic Keyboard $111, more

Orig. $499

DJI’s refurb. Pocket 2 Creator Combo with 64MP camera and 4K video plus $40 gift card for $379

$379 Learn More
65% off

ESR Cloud AirTag Cases and Adhesives now up to 65% off: 2-packs from $3.50 Prime shipped

From $3.50 Learn More

NZXT Capsule USB mic review: The easiest way to sound great on stream [Video]