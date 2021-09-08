Masterbuilt’s Bluetooth electric smoker brings the BBQ to your backyard at 2021 low of $270

-
AmazonHome GoodsMasterbuilt
2021 low $270

Amazon is offering the Masterbuilt 40-inch Bluetooth Electric Smoker (MB20074719) for $269.97 shipped. Down from $370, today’s deal beats our last mention by $30 and marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked since 2019. This smoker is designed to take the guesswork out of cooking thanks to its built-in Bluetooth technology for temperature control and even the included meat probe so you know right when the meal is ready. There’s a patented side-loading wood chip system that lets you top the chips off without opening the smoker door, helping retain as much flavor as possible. Plus, interior lights illuminate the food at night when you’re cooking, which is a feature that lower-cost alternatives often fail to include. Rated 4.4/5 stars from thousands. Head below for more.

Not sure what flavor you want to infuse when smoking? Well, after picking up a smoker personally a few months ago, maple has quickly become our favorite. This 4-pack of woods is all natural and gives you four different flavors to try out for $29. The different woods include maple, peach, cherry, and even apple so you have several choices to pick from when it comes time to cook.

For indoor cooking, don’t forget about Bella’s multi-function rotisserie oven and air fryer that’s on sale today. It’s down to $70 right now, which is $80 off its normal going rate. Plus, we have other cookers on sale from $70, so be sure to give our roundup a look for all the ways you can save.

More on the Masterbuilt 40-inch Bluetooth Electric Smoker:

  • Bluetooth Smart technology allows you to monitor and control your meat and smoker temperature from your smart device or digital control panel
  • One meat probe thermometer included
  • Patented side wood chip loading system allows you to add wood chips without opening smoker door

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Masterbuilt

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

ESR Cloud AirTag Cases and Adhesives now up to 65% off:...
Dash Quest 1.5L Countertop Blender now matching Amazon ...
Bowflex Max Trainer M8 Elliptical tailors workouts to y...
Smartphone Accessories: elago MS5 Duo MagSafe Charging ...
Today’s best game deals: Hotline Miami Collection...
Apple’s new AirTag Leather Loop sees first discou...
Anker discounts iPhone and Android essentials + smart ...
Bella’s multi-function rotisserie oven and air fr...
Show More Comments

Related

9to5Toys Daily: September 8, 2021 – Anker sale starts at $13, Magic Keyboard $111, more

Orig. $499

DJI’s refurb. Pocket 2 Creator Combo with 64MP camera and 4K video plus $40 gift card for $379

$379 Learn More
65% off

ESR Cloud AirTag Cases and Adhesives now up to 65% off: 2-packs from $3.50 Prime shipped

From $3.50 Learn More

NZXT Capsule USB mic review: The easiest way to sound great on stream [Video]

50% off

North Face, Marmot, Sorel, more, extra 20% off during Steep and Cheap’s Warehouse Sale

+ 20% off Learn More
Sitewide savings

OtterBox takes 15% off through the end of the day with rare sitewide flash sale

15% off Learn More
25% off

Dash Quest 1.5L Countertop Blender now matching Amazon low at $60 (25% off)

$60 Learn More
$400 off

Bowflex Max Trainer M8 Elliptical tailors workouts to your schedule at $1,499 (Save $400)

$1,499 Learn More