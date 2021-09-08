Masterbuilt’s Bluetooth electric smoker brings the BBQ to your backyard at 2021 low of $270

Amazon is offering the Masterbuilt 40-inch Bluetooth Electric Smoker (MB20074719) for $269.97 shipped. Down from $370, today’s deal beats our last mention by $30 and marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked since 2019. This smoker is designed to take the guesswork out of cooking thanks to its built-in Bluetooth technology for temperature control and even the included meat probe so you know right when the meal is ready. There’s a patented side-loading wood chip system that lets you top the chips off without opening the smoker door, helping retain as much flavor as possible. Plus, interior lights illuminate the food at night when you’re cooking, which is a feature that lower-cost alternatives often fail to include. Rated 4.4/5 stars from thousands. Head below for more.

Not sure what flavor you want to infuse when smoking? Well, after picking up a smoker personally a few months ago, maple has quickly become our favorite. This 4-pack of woods is all natural and gives you four different flavors to try out for $29. The different woods include maple, peach, cherry, and even apple so you have several choices to pick from when it comes time to cook.

For indoor cooking, don’t forget about Bella’s multi-function rotisserie oven and air fryer that’s on sale today. It’s down to $70 right now, which is $80 off its normal going rate. Plus, we have other cookers on sale from $70, so be sure to give our roundup a look for all the ways you can save.

More on the Masterbuilt 40-inch Bluetooth Electric Smoker:

Bluetooth Smart technology allows you to monitor and control your meat and smoker temperature from your smart device or digital control panel

One meat probe thermometer included

Patented side wood chip loading system allows you to add wood chips without opening smoker door

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!