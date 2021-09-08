Bella’s multi-function rotisserie oven and air fryer now $80 off + more cookers from $70

The official Best buy eBay store is now offering the Bella Pro Series Multi-Function Convection Toaster Oven and Air Fryer for $69.99 shipped. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly $150, this is a sizable $80 price drop, a match for our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. You’re looking at a 10-in-1 cooker that can roast, broil, and bake, as well as air fry, dehydrate, and offer up a full-on rotisserie setup, among other things. A digital touchscreen houses the machine’s control center including an adjustable temperature range while also shipping with a range of accessories: air fry racks, a pizza pan, the aforementioned rotisserie rig, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,400 Best Buy customers. More details below.

For something even more affordable that can handle both air frying and countertop roasting, take a look at the Instant Vortex 4-in-1 at $49 shipped. This one is smaller at 2-quarts and doesn’t have as many built-in cooking settings, but it will still provide that convenient countertop experience in an even more space-saving design, and for less cash at that. Plus, you’ll find even more discounted options below.

Experience versatile cooking with the Bella Pro Series 4-Slice Convection Toaster Oven + Air Fryer with Dehydrator & Rotisserie Settings. Air Fry, Dehydrate, Rotisserie, Grill, Roast, Bake, Broil, and Reheat your favorite meals with consistent results every time. The extra-large capacity fits a 10” pizza, 2.2 lbs. of french fries, 4 slices of bread, and a 4 lb. chicken. The powerful 1500 watt heating system uses High Performance Circular Heat Technology to circulate heat for fast, crispy, and evenly cooked results every time.

