Bella’s multi-function rotisserie oven and air fryer now $80 off + more cookers from $70

The official Best buy eBay store is now offering the Bella Pro Series Multi-Function Convection Toaster Oven and Air Fryer for $69.99 shipped. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly $150, this is a sizable $80 price drop, a match for our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. You’re looking at a 10-in-1 cooker that can roast, broil, and bake, as well as air fry, dehydrate, and offer up a full-on rotisserie setup, among other things. A digital touchscreen houses the machine’s control center including an adjustable temperature range while also shipping with a range of accessories: air fry racks, a pizza pan, the aforementioned rotisserie rig, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,400 Best Buy customers. More details below. 

For something even more affordable that can handle both air frying and countertop roasting, take a look at the Instant Vortex 4-in-1 at $49 shipped. This one is smaller at 2-quarts and doesn’t have as many built-in cooking settings, but it will still provide that convenient countertop experience in an even more space-saving design, and for less cash at that. Plus, you’ll find even more discounted options below. 

More air fryer deals:

Over in our home goods guide, you’ll find today’s Radio Flyer Gold Box, discounted food storage containers, and this deal on Brim’s 15 bar espresso machine alongside ongoing Anker robotic vacuum deals

More on the Bella Convection Toaster Oven and Air Fryer:

Experience versatile cooking with the Bella Pro Series 4-Slice Convection Toaster Oven + Air Fryer with Dehydrator & Rotisserie Settings. Air Fry, Dehydrate, Rotisserie, Grill, Roast, Bake, Broil, and Reheat your favorite meals with consistent results every time. The extra-large capacity fits a 10” pizza, 2.2 lbs. of french fries, 4 slices of bread, and a 4 lb. chicken. The powerful 1500 watt heating system uses High Performance Circular Heat Technology to circulate heat for fast, crispy, and evenly cooked results every time.

