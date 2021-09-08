Add four Yi Kami 1080p Wi-Fi smart cameras to your home security setup at $20 each (30% off)

-
$20 each $80.50

Amazon is offering a 4-pack of Yi’s Kami 1080p Wi-Fi Home Security Cameras priced at $80.49 shipped with the code 30GREATDEAL at checkout. Down from $115, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked. These four cameras feature 1080p video recording, AI features such as face and human detection, and more. There are eight infrared LEDs that allow you to see at night, which automatically turn on once it gets dark out. Plus, you can view the feed on your iPhone, Android, Alexa, or Assistant display. Yi also has a desktop app so you can view it from the computer if that’s important to you as well. Rated 4.3/5 stars from thousands of happy customers. Head below for more.

Do you need to keep an eye on things indoors? Well, if so, Apple users will want to consider the eufy Security 2K Indoor Cam. It sports HomeKit Secure Video and comes in at $32 when you clip the on-page coupon on Amazon. Others who don’t care about HomeKit Secure Video could opt for the Wyze Cam V3 instead at $31, still netting 1080p video recording as well as color night vision for capturing what happens inside.

If you don’t have solid Wi-Fi coverage at home, it’s time to remedy that. Right now, Google’s Nest Wifi routers are on sale from $139 with up to $70 in savings available. This delivers whole-home wireless coverage to your networking setup, offering a simple setup and seamless function.

More on the Yi Kami Home Security Cameras:

  • Big Intelligence. Small size: The Kami Mini Camera comes in a compact form factor, making it easy to place around the house, while housing powerful and robust AI features needed for any smart home.
  • Smarter alerts with Face Detection: Spend less time searching through your clips. Thanks to the advanced AI chip, the Kami Mini Camera quickly detects faces and creates a summary of every face captured in your video along with the alerts.
  • AI-Powered Human Detection: More advanced than traditional PIR or motion detection, the new built-in sensors and highly accurate detection technology, it can reduce false alarms caused by plants, animals, or small insects.

