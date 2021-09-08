Google Nest Wifi routers upgrade your home network with Assistant from $139 (Save $70)

BuyDig’s official eBay storefront is now offering the Google Nest Wifi Router with Point System for $199 shipped. Usually fetching $269, you’re looking at $70 in savings with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $10 in order to mark the best price in months. Delivering two nodes that offer a combined 4,400-square feet of coverage, this Google Nest Wifi package upgrades your home network with 2.2Gb/s 802.11ac speeds. For expanding your wired connections, there’s also a pair of Gigabit Ethernet ports. On top of its networking capabilities, there’s also the added perk of each of the nodes doubling as a Google Assistant speaker for calling up smart home controls and more. Over 4,700 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Those who can get away with a single node and only 2,200-square feet of coverage can get in the Google Nest Wifi game for less. The standalone router, which also doubles as an Assistant speaker, is currently down to $139 via BuyDig’s official eBay store. Down from $169, this is one of the best prices to date at $30 off and a rare offer at that. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Then don’t forget that we’re still tracking a series of eero mesh Wi-Fi discounts, which might be a better pick for those in the Alexa ecosystem. Delivering up to 38% in savings, you’ll find various packages for expanding your home network starting at $90.

Google Nest Wifi Router features:

Nest Wifi is a scalable and flexible Wi-Fi system These Nest Wifi devices work together to blanket your whole home in fast, reliable Wi-Fi and eliminate buffering in every room – with coverage up to 4400 square feet. One Wi-Fi router plugs into your internet provider’s modem to create your Wi-Fi network The other extends the wireless network and keeps your connection fast to devices in every room. For more coverage, add Nest Wifi routers or points to your system.

