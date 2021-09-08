Google Nest Wifi routers upgrade your home network with Assistant from $139 (Save $70)

-
eBay Daily DealsGoogleNetworking
Save $70 From $139

BuyDig’s official eBay storefront is now offering the Google Nest Wifi Router with Point System for $199 shipped. Usually fetching $269, you’re looking at $70 in savings with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $10 in order to mark the best price in months. Delivering two nodes that offer a combined 4,400-square feet of coverage, this Google Nest Wifi package upgrades your home network with 2.2Gb/s 802.11ac speeds. For expanding your wired connections, there’s also a pair of Gigabit Ethernet ports. On top of its networking capabilities, there’s also the added perk of each of the nodes doubling as a Google Assistant speaker for calling up smart home controls and more. Over 4,700 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Those who can get away with a single node and only 2,200-square feet of coverage can get in the Google Nest Wifi game for less. The standalone router, which also doubles as an Assistant speaker, is currently down to $139 via BuyDig’s official eBay store. Down from $169, this is one of the best prices to date at $30 off and a rare offer at that. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Then don’t forget that we’re still tracking a series of eero mesh Wi-Fi discounts, which might be a better pick for those in the Alexa ecosystem. Delivering up to 38% in savings, you’ll find various packages for expanding your home network starting at $90.

Google Nest Wifi Router features:

Nest Wifi is a scalable and flexible Wi-Fi system These Nest Wifi devices work together to blanket your whole home in fast, reliable Wi-Fi and eliminate buffering in every room – with coverage up to 4400 square feet. One Wi-Fi router plugs into your internet provider’s modem to create your Wi-Fi network The other extends the wireless network and keeps your connection fast to devices in every room. For more coverage, add Nest Wifi routers or points to your system.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods

Google

Networking

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Bella’s multi-function rotisserie oven and air fr...
Lenovo 10-inch Chromebook Duet delivers a detachable ke...
Try out Wi-Fi 6 at up to 5.4Gb/s with these NETGEAR rou...
Google Nest Hub Max delivers a 10-inch Assistant displa...
Google Nest Learning Thermostat automates your winter h...
Expand your eero Wi-Fi 6 network with an official exten...
Google Pixel 4 delivers flagship features at an afforda...
Hasbro’s authentic Force FX Kylo Ren Lightsaber s...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 38%

eero Wi-Fi 6 mesh systems fall to new all-time lows from $90 at up to 38% off

From $90 Learn More
Upgrade your PC

This RTX 3060 Ti desktop ships with a 10th Gen. i5 + 1TB NVMe SSD at $1,400, more from $700

From $700 Learn More
Do it yourself

Under $7 will snag this 10-in-1 multi-tool at its second-best price of the year

Under $7 Learn More
41% off

Clean those travel mugs and bottles properly with a 3-pc. Contigo Brush Set at $6 (41% off)

$6 Learn More

New Razer Halo Infinite gear pre-orders now live: BlackWidow V3, mouse, headset, more

Baxton Studio unleashes new mid-century modern Hartman furniture collection from $140

eufy’s new RoboVac X8 Hybrid robot vacuum delivers LiDAR mapping, mopping, and more

Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Star Wars KOTOR I + II, QR Barcode Scanner PRO, more

FREE+ Learn More