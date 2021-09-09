ECOVACS DEEBOT U2 robot vacuum and mop plummets to new low of $101 (Reg. $200)

Walmart now offers ECOVACS’ DEEBOT U2 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop for $101.33 shipped. Typically going for about $200, today’s unprecedented price drop marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’ve yet to give robot vacuuming a try, this handy little machine offers twice the cleaning power of similar models. On the vacuuming side, notable features include a MAX+ mode which amps the suction power up to 2.5 times to take on thick carpets and high-mess areas alongside triple-layer dust filtration to make sure the air stays clean as well. With the 300mL mopping tank, you’ll get up to 110-minutes of run time for up to 2,000-square feet of scrubbing. And when it’s done, the DEEBOT U2 will scurry on back to its charging port. Other notable features include Alexa and Assistant support, as well as control via app. Rated 4.5/5 stars. See more below.

This is bar-none one of the best deals we’ve ever tracked on a robot vacuum of this quality. Searching on Amazon reveals that comparable models are currently going for at least $130, though most are closer to the $200 range. Though if you’d like something a little more intelligent than our lead deal, and don’t mind paying out for it, this popular Roborock model features multi-level LiDAR mapping for $360 after you clip the on-page coupon. The laser-guided map adds up to more highly detailed cleaning and drastically lowers the chance that you’ll have to “rescue” your robot from a tight corner, or from falling down the stairs. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Be sure not to miss the rest of today’s robot vacuum deals from $180. We’ve rounded up tons and tons of robot vacuum and mop deals there, some of which are seeing discounts up to $420 off. And once you’re done there, you can find even more ways to take the stress out of cleaning in our home goods guide.

ECOVACS DEEBOT U2 features:

Simultaneously vacuums and mops

Hard Floor Mode prevents missed or repeated areas

Max+ Mode increases suction more than 2.5X, to vacuum stubborn dirt and debris

110 minutes runtime on a single charge

Schedule a clean through the convenient app

