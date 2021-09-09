Score a Shark Smart Robot Vac with Self-Empty Base at just $180 today (Refurb, Orig. $600)

Today only, Woot is offering the Shark RV100AE IQ App-Controlled Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base for $179.99 with free shipping for Prime members in refurbished condition. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally $600, this model has fetched between $240 and $340 for most of this year in renewed condition at Amazon with today’s offer matching our previous mention and at the lowest we can find. A particularly affordable price for a vacuum that empties itself into the included charging dock base, it features full app-control, voice commands, scheduling, multi floor-type cleaning, total home mapping, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,600 Amazon customers and ships with a 90-day Woot warranty. More details below.

For some more affordable solutions, head over to our previous Anker RoboVac roundup for options starting from $150 in brand new condition. You won’t find anything with an auto-empty base like today’s lead deal, but there are some highly-rated options available for even less in there.

Then go check out the new Anker RoboVac X8 Hybrid robot vacuum with LiDAR mapping, mopping, and more right here as well as Samsung’s Jet Bot AI+. The head over to our smart home hub for more voice and app-controlled gear including meross HomeKit dimmable smart desk lamps, these deals on TP-Link’s Alexa- and Assistant-enabled smart plugs, and much more.

More on the Shark RV100AE IQ Robot Vacuum:

Powerful Suction: Deep-cleaning power to take on large debris, small debris, and pet hair on carpets and floors. Dual edge and corner brushes: Angled side brushes dig deep into edges and corners for complete cleaning of dust, dirt, and debris. Designed for homes with pets: Features powerful suction to remove stubborn pet hair, a self-cleaning brushroll for no hair wrap, and multistage

