iRobot unleashes its ‘smartest robot vacuum to date’ with spun-metal finish, auto-empty, more

The new iRobot Roomba j7+ Robot Vacuum is here. Touted as its “smartest robot vacuum to date,” iRobot is announcing its latest flagship model today with advanced iRobot Genius 3.0 Home Intelligence, a spun-metal finish, and a focus on personalized autonomous cleaning to meet your daily schedule. Set for release next week, you can head below to find out more about the smart iRobot robotic vacuum to date.

New iRobot Roomba j7+ Robot Vacuum

The new iRobot Roomba j7+ Robot Vacuum learns more about your home with each cleaning session, features Google Home/Alexa support, and more, all while offering users the ability to customize the experience completely:

Powered by iRobot Genius 3.0, and featuring PrecisionVision Navigation, the Roomba j7+ gets smarter with each use. The robot learns how best to navigate your floors, remembering specific rooms and certain furniture, to clean where it’s most needed. It can also start cleaning automatically when you leave home and stop when you return. The Roomba j7+ takes the time to understand your cleaning preferences, learning your cleaning rules, asking for and responding to feedback, and remembering how to react in the future.

It also sports the brand’s iRobot Genius 3.0 tech that brings with it a series of standout features, including “Clean While I’m Away,” Smart Map Coaching, cleaning time estimates, and quiet drive. The vacuum can be set to automatically start cleaning when you leave the house and finish when you arrive home as well as offer up cleaning time estimates in case you’re expecting company soon or are crunched for time in general.

Here’s more details on the smart map coaching and room name suggestions:

The robot will help guide new customers through their initial onboarding and subsequent cleaning jobs to personalize their Smart Map, ensuring that it is optimized to intelligently and efficiently navigate their home. It’ll even help facilitate Smart Map customization by auto-recommending room labels once the robot has finished learning the home’s floorplan and is ready to create the Smart Map.

The iRobot Roomba j7+ Robot Vacuum will learn your home’s layout using PrecisionVision Navigation and Imprint Smart Mapping allowing for custom room cleaning, no-go zones, and the ability to avoid cables as well as the “surprise” your new puppy left in the hallway — “iRobot will replace any Roomba j7+ that doesn’t avoid solid pet waste.” It can even make cleaning suggestions on “when your home may need more frequent cleaning – like pet-shedding or allergy seasons.”

Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal

It also includes a Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal that allows owners to forget about vacuuming entirely for up to 60 days. Along with automatic return charging, the new clean base has been designed to “fit under tables and take up less space” and “there is no mess or cloud of dust when you empty it. Just dispose of the used bag and put a new one in the base.”

The new iRobot Roomba j7+ Robot Vacuum with Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal is available for purchase now at $849 USD.

