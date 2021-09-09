Apple Watch starts at $105 in Woot’s 1-day sale ahead of next week’s event (Cert. Refurb)

While all eyes are on Apple ahead of next week’s event, Woot is now kicking off a series of Apple Watch discounts in certified refurbished condition through the end of the day. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 fee applying otherwise. Starting at $105, you’re looking at previous-generation wearables headlined by the Apple Watch Series 5 GPS 44mm at $259.99 in several styles. Down from its original $429 price tag, you’re looking at a match of our previous mention for the all-time low. GPS + Cellular offerings are also available at $209 off.

If you’ve been looking to get in on the Apple Watch action but don’t think you’ll be swayed by the latest and greatest announced come next week, going with a previous-generation is a notable way to save even more cash. Series 5 still delivers many of the same flagship features compared to newer models, like an always-on display and ECG monitoring, as well as all of the usual fitness tracking functionality. Plus, support for watchOS 8 will also be coming once it launches later this fall. Includes a 90-day warranty. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below for more.

Those who are looking to save even more can cash in on other previous-generation Apple Watch models in today’s sale, as well. With prices starting at $105, there are deep discounts on more affordable offerings for those who just want something to get in the Fitness+ game with GPS + Cellular models and more. So be sure to check out everything right here.

Once you’ve settled on which Apple Watch would be right for you, leverage some of your savings to mix up the stylings with a new band. You’ll find a collection of different offerings in our roundup ranging from official bands to third-party straps starting at $5. And with top brands like Nomad, Pad & Quill, and more, there are quite a few notable recommendations.

Apple Watch Series 5 features:

You no longer need to raise your wrist or touch the screen to see the time or other information on your watch face, because the display never sleeps. All you need to do is glance to find the time or your workout metrics right there where you want them. With the ECG app, Apple Watch Series 5 is capable of generating an ECG similar to a single-lead electrocardiogram.

