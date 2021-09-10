Tim Cook is giving you another chance to save on Apple’s MagSafe Charger at $30, more

While Apple is expected to unveil new iPhones next week, we’re now tracking a pair of discounts on its in-house magnetic wireless chargers ahead of time. Right now at Amazon, you can score the official MagSafe Charger for $29.98 shipped. Usually fetching $39, you’re looking at a match of not only our previous mention, but also the Amazon all-time low at 23% off. Whether you’re rocking an iPhone 12 or plan to pick up the iPhone 13 slated to debut next week, grabbing Apple’s official MagSafe Charger at today’s sale price is about as good as it gets. Delivering the unique magnetic wireless charging features, it’ll snap right onto the back of your handset in order to provide 15W of power. Head below for more.

Over at Best Buy, we’re tracking an open-box discount on the MagSafe Duo Charger at $116.99 shipped. Just make sure to scroll down to the Buying Options section at the bottom to lock-in the offer. While not as steep of a discount as the lead deal, this one is down from $129 to mark the best price in months and a rare price cut at that.

Apple’s 2-in-1 Duo charging pad leverages MagSafe in order to top off your iPhone 12 series device with up to 15W speeds. That pairs with a folding design as well as an integrated Apple Watch puck to streamline your nightstand charging setup. It has a unique design that can fold up for throwing in you bag, and sports the usual Apple quality. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Speaking of rare Apple discounts, the new AirTag Leather Loop is currently on sale in a few styles. Dropping to the best prices yet, you’ll be able to score one of these accessories at Amazon starting from under $29. That’s alongside everything else in our Apple guide, too.

Apple MagSafe Charger features:

MagSafe is a new ecosystem of accessories for easy attachment and faster wireless charging. With endless combinations, there is a mix to match any style. The MagSafe Charger makes wireless charging a snap. The perfectly aligned magnets attach to your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro and provide faster wireless charging up to 15W. The MagSafe Charger maintains compatibility with Qi charging, so it can be used to wirelessly charge your iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods models with a wireless charging case, as you would with any Qi-certified charger.

