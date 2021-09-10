ASUS’ #1 best-selling Chromebook CX1 sees rare discount to new low of $180 ($50 off)

-
AmazonChromebookAsus
Save $50 $230

Amazon now offers ASUS’ 11.6-inch Chromebook CX1 1.1GHz/4GB/32GB for $179.99 shipped. That saves you $50 off the normal going rate, marking a new all-time low and only the second notable discount we’ve tracked. Sporting a lightweight build with military-grade durability, this budget-focused Chromebook is perfect for younger students. It touts an Intel Celeron processor for speeds up to 2.2GHz, and 12-hour battery life to help you or your child take on a full day’s worth of classes. Rounding out the hardware, you’ll find two USB-C ports alongside a single USB-A and a microSD card reader. This #1 best-seller is rated 4.3/5 stars from over 4,000 customers. See more below.

If the extra USB-C ports aren’t a must, HP’s classic 14-inch Chromebook is marked down to $160. This one comes equipped with all the must-have Chromebook features including 11.5-hours of battery life and 32Gb of flash storage, as well as a larger 14-inch screen for enjoying Netflix or YouTube, or just as a wider studying space. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Although, we did just track some exciting $70 savings on HP’s 2-in-1 Chromebook X360 as well. Boasting a 14-inch HD touchscreen display, you can fold this one into tablet mode for everything from digital artistry to using the keyboard as a built-in stand. Plus, it comes packed with 64GB of storage, which could make it a more versatile studying companion if you don’t mind a slightly higher price tag.

More on ASUS’ Chromebook CX1:

  • Powered by the Intel Celeron N3350 Processor 1.1 GHz (2M Cache, up to 2.4 GHz, 2 cores)
  • Durable build with Military grade standard MIL- STD 810H US with weight at 2.65 lb
  • 32GB eMMC and 4GB RAM, Wi-Fi 5 + Bluetooth 4.0
  • 11.6 inch HD 1366×768 NanoEdge Display
  • Up to 12-hour battery life (Battery life vary by working conditions)

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Chromebook

Asus

About the Author

Get some miles in with Lamicall’s popular bike ph...
Gosund’s 4-pack of Wi-Fi mini smart plugs are jus...
LOTR Journeys in Middle Earth offers an immersive exper...
Take a load off with this versatile sofa at $205.50 shi...
SteelSeries Apex 7 OLED mechanical keyboard sees first ...
Brim’s 19 bar espresso maker falls to Amazon low ...
Have this highly-rated 4-drawer dresser shipped to your...
Eve HomeKit gear now up to 20% off: Light Strip $70, Mo...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $360

HP’s new Chromebook x360 delivers a 14-inch touchscreen at low of $290 (Save $70)

$290 Learn More
Save $80

Latest ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 falls to new all-time low at $400 (Save $80)

$400 Learn More
Save 35%

Get some miles in with Lamicall’s popular bike phone holder for just $11 (35% off)

$11 Learn More
35% off

Gosund’s 4-pack of Wi-Fi mini smart plugs are just $4 each when you stack these promos

$16 Learn More
Amazon low

LOTR Journeys in Middle Earth offers an immersive experience at $64 (Amazon low)

$64 Learn More
Reg. $300

Take a load off with this versatile sofa at $205.50 shipped (Reg. $300)

$205.50 Learn More

Best 2021 LEGO kits to buy before they disappear forever: Star Wars, Marvel, more

Save now

SteelSeries Apex 7 OLED mechanical keyboard sees first discount to $142

$142 Learn More