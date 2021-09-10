ASUS’ #1 best-selling Chromebook CX1 sees rare discount to new low of $180 ($50 off)

Amazon now offers ASUS’ 11.6-inch Chromebook CX1 1.1GHz/4GB/32GB for $179.99 shipped. That saves you $50 off the normal going rate, marking a new all-time low and only the second notable discount we’ve tracked. Sporting a lightweight build with military-grade durability, this budget-focused Chromebook is perfect for younger students. It touts an Intel Celeron processor for speeds up to 2.2GHz, and 12-hour battery life to help you or your child take on a full day’s worth of classes. Rounding out the hardware, you’ll find two USB-C ports alongside a single USB-A and a microSD card reader. This #1 best-seller is rated 4.3/5 stars from over 4,000 customers. See more below.

If the extra USB-C ports aren’t a must, HP’s classic 14-inch Chromebook is marked down to $160. This one comes equipped with all the must-have Chromebook features including 11.5-hours of battery life and 32Gb of flash storage, as well as a larger 14-inch screen for enjoying Netflix or YouTube, or just as a wider studying space. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Although, we did just track some exciting $70 savings on HP’s 2-in-1 Chromebook X360 as well. Boasting a 14-inch HD touchscreen display, you can fold this one into tablet mode for everything from digital artistry to using the keyboard as a built-in stand. Plus, it comes packed with 64GB of storage, which could make it a more versatile studying companion if you don’t mind a slightly higher price tag.

More on ASUS’ Chromebook CX1:

Powered by the Intel Celeron N3350 Processor 1.1 GHz (2M Cache, up to 2.4 GHz, 2 cores)

Durable build with Military grade standard MIL- STD 810H US with weight at 2.65 lb

32GB eMMC and 4GB RAM, Wi-Fi 5 + Bluetooth 4.0

11.6 inch HD 1366×768 NanoEdge Display

Up to 12-hour battery life (Battery life vary by working conditions)

